Full Stack Java Developer – Johannesburg – R620 to R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

This is a ground-breaking opportunity within the automotive industry.
If you are an experienced (8+ plus years commercial experience), a passionate technologist, with Full Stack experience and you’re looking for an interesting new challenge for 2022 this may be for you.
This is what you need to have to be successful in the role:
- 5 – 8 years’ experience in relevant programming
language
- On-premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
- Solid experience in software development: Angular/Typescript/Java EE
- Sound experience working with database tools (i.e., PostgreSQL/Oracle/DB2).
- Should have experience in using RESTful web services using Java EE
- Use of CI/CD for continuous development (e.g., Git, Jenkins, Maven, Nexus, etc.)
- Practical experience in UI/UX design and development
- Have knowledge in using message brokers such as (IBM MQ/ Kafka)
- Use of Microsoft Azure (AWS advantageous) for cloud development
- Use of SonarQube tool
- Java 11+
- Java Enterprise Edition
- CSS
- Spring is advantageous
- Hibernate ORM, JPA
- Database (PostgreSQL, Oracle, DB2)
- Kafka advantageous)
- Kubernetes
- Git (Bitbucket)
- CI/CD, Jenkins
Reference Number for this position is MK53657 which is a Contract position based in Johannesburg offering a contract rate between R620 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.
Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- PostgreSQL
- Java EE
- RESTful
- Git
- Jenkins
- Maven
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree