Full Stack .NET Developer (Azure) – Hybrid – up to R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Jul 27, 2023

A specialist provider making use of world class technology to architect, implement ands support ICT-based business solutions is looking for a Full Stack .NET Developer who’s strong on building Azure hosted applications.

If you love a challenging and exciting environment, Apply Now!

Requirements:

  • BSc degree would be advantageous
  • 4-6 years’ focused experience in software development (C#)
  • Knowledge and experience in MVC / MVP; REST APIs; JavaScript
  • Knowledge and experience in Azure
  • SAAS experience would be advantageous

Responsibilities:

  • Web development and the designing and execution of new features
  • You will have influence over the product and technology roadmap
  • You will be involved in the multidisciplinary approach to problem solving and solution design, spanning both the virtual and real world
  • Write clean, sustainable, and scalable code
  • Partnering with teams to write, review and/or provide feedback on the technical design proposals
  • Developing prototypes

Reference Number for this position is MM57543 which is a permanent, hybrid role offering a salary of up to [URL Removed] per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability.

