Full Stack .NET Developer (Azure) – Hybrid – up to R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A specialist provider making use of world class technology to architect, implement ands support ICT-based business solutions is looking for a Full Stack .NET Developer who’s strong on building Azure hosted applications.

If you love a challenging and exciting environment, Apply Now!

Requirements:

BSc degree would be advantageous

4-6 years’ focused experience in software development (C#)

Knowledge and experience in MVC / MVP; REST APIs; JavaScript

Knowledge and experience in Azure

SAAS experience would be advantageous

Responsibilities:

Web development and the designing and execution of new features

You will have influence over the product and technology roadmap

You will be involved in the multidisciplinary approach to problem solving and solution design, spanning both the virtual and real world

Write clean, sustainable, and scalable code

Partnering with teams to write, review and/or provide feedback on the technical design proposals

Developing prototypes

Reference Number for this position is MM57543 which is a permanent, hybrid role offering a salary of up to [URL Removed] per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability.

