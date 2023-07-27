Full Stack .NET Developer (Azure) – Hybrid – up to R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A specialist provider making use of world class technology to architect, implement ands support ICT-based business solutions is looking for a Full Stack .NET Developer who’s strong on building Azure hosted applications.
If you love a challenging and exciting environment, Apply Now!
Requirements:
- BSc degree would be advantageous
- 4-6 years’ focused experience in software development (C#)
- Knowledge and experience in MVC / MVP; REST APIs; JavaScript
- Knowledge and experience in Azure
- SAAS experience would be advantageous
Responsibilities:
- Web development and the designing and execution of new features
- You will have influence over the product and technology roadmap
- You will be involved in the multidisciplinary approach to problem solving and solution design, spanning both the virtual and real world
- Write clean, sustainable, and scalable code
- Partnering with teams to write, review and/or provide feedback on the technical design proposals
- Developing prototypes
Reference Number for this position is MM57543 which is a permanent, hybrid role offering a salary of up to [URL Removed] per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mpho on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- MVC
- MVP
- REST APIs
- JavaScript
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A specialist provider making use of world class technology to architect, implement ands support ICT-based business solutions is looking for a Full Stack .NET Developer who’s strong on building Azure hosted applications.
If you love a challenging and exciting environment, Apply Now!
Requirements:
– BSc degree would be advantageous
– 4-6 years’ focused experience in software development (C#)
– Knowledge and experience in MVC / MVP; REST APIs; JavaScript
– Knowledge and experience in Azure
– SAAS experience would be advantageous
Responsibilities:
– Web development and the designing and execution of new features
– You will have influence over the product and technology roadmap
– You will be involved in the multidisciplinary approach to problem solving and solution design, spanning both the virtual and real world
– Write clean, sustainable, and scalable code
– Partnering with teams to write, review and/or provide feedback on the technical design proposals
– Developing prototypes
Reference Number for this position is MM57543 which is a permanent, hybrid role offering a salary of up to [URL Removed] per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mpho on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!