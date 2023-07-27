Intermediate BackEnd Java Developer Remote JHB Based Work R850K PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Johannesburg

This is one of the UK’s finest and the world’s largest financial service – focusing on wealth management products across: banks, insurers, and asset managers to help consumers better achieve their financial goals. Clients span the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Shanghai, Singapore, and South-East Asia.

The role calls for Mid-level Back End Java Developer’s with expert integration skills (RESTful APIs via RabbitMQ or Kafka). You will be supporting an investing platform where you will get involved in the implementation of a mathematical design.

This is 100% remote work on a UK Time zone, so you also need the drive and accountability to work at a decent pace! You will be part of an intelligent, highly productive working environment on a mission to make investments accessible; creating new software; & building products in the comfort of your own home.

Desired Skills:

JavaSE

OOP

AWS

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

