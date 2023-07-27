Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer with Azure Remote R600k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Remote Remote

One of the best dev houses is looking for an Intermediate C# Software Developer to join their dynamic team.
You will be required to have a BSc degree accompanied with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in in the insurance industry. Ideally you will have proven industry experience in Azure Web development using the Azure PaaS services such as Azure Functions, Azure App Services, Azure API Manager, Azure SQL, Azure Table and Blob storage.
Requirements:
- BSc in Computer science
- 5+ years’ experience
- C#
- .Net Core
- API Development
- Version Control (Git)
- Entity Framework
- Azure SQL
- MS SQL
- Azure Support
- App Services
- KeyVault
- Blob Storage
- DevOps CI/CD
- Angular 11
- TypeScript
- SQL
- JavaScript
- Flutter
- Power BI
Reference Number for this position is FM53030 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of R600k PA negotiable on experience and ability.
