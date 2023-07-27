Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer with Azure Remote R600k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Remote Remote

One of the best dev houses is looking for an Intermediate C# Software Developer to join their dynamic team.

You will be required to have a BSc degree accompanied with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in in the insurance industry. Ideally you will have proven industry experience in Azure Web development using the Azure PaaS services such as Azure Functions, Azure App Services, Azure API Manager, Azure SQL, Azure Table and Blob storage.

Requirements:

BSc in Computer science

5+ years’ experience

C#

.Net Core

API Development

Version Control (Git)

Entity Framework

Azure SQL

MS SQL

Azure Support

App Services

KeyVault

Blob Storage

DevOps CI/CD

Angular 11

TypeScript

SQL

JavaScript

Flutter

Power BI

Reference Number for this position is FM53030 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of R600k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

