Intermediate Full Stack Developer C# – Gauteng Sandton

Jul 27, 2023

Are you a talented Intermediate Full Stack Developer seeking a new challenge? We’re looking for a full-time Intermediate Full Stack Developer C# to join our team! As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers.

Experience Required:

  • 2 – 3 years with at least 3 projects (Intermediate)

  • Proficiency in .NET Framework, C#, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

  • Experience with software development methodologies such as Agile and Scrum.

  • Experience in unit testing and integration testing

  • Experienced in object-oriented development.

  • Experience with modern front-end frameworks like Angular or React

  • Proficiency in SQL, store procedures and relational databases

  • Experience in CD/CI

  • Experience in maintaining repositories (TFS, etc)

  • Understanding of interfaces, abstract classes and DTO’s

  • IIS 7+ knowledge

  • Advantageous skills.

    • Ext.net

Technologies:

  • C#, SQL CLR, JavaScript, JQUERY T-SQL, NET framework, .NET Core, ASP, Angular, MS SQL, DevOps/TFS (Source control)

  • Critical thinker and a team player.

  • Good time-management skills and problem-solving skills.

  • Write well-designed, testable code.

  • Ensure software is updated with latest features.

  • Great interpersonal and communication skills

  • Document and maintain software functionality.

  • Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing systems.

Qualification Required:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field.

Location:

  • Sandton – Hybrid/WFH

  • Should you not have power back available for power outages you will be required to work from one of the designated EOH offices during power outages.

Must have a valid south African driver’s license, on request will need to do site visits.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

