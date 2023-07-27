Intermediate Full Stack Developer C#

Are you a talented Intermediate Full Stack Developer seeking a new challenge? We’re looking for a full-time Intermediate Full Stack Developer C# to join our team! As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers.

Experience Required:

2 – 3 years with at least 3 projects (Intermediate)

Proficiency in .NET Framework, C#, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Experience with software development methodologies such as Agile and Scrum.

Experience in unit testing and integration testing

Experienced in object-oriented development.

Experience with modern front-end frameworks like Angular or React

Proficiency in SQL, store procedures and relational databases

Experience in CD/CI

Experience in maintaining repositories (TFS, etc)

Understanding of interfaces, abstract classes and DTO’s

IIS 7+ knowledge

Advantageous skills. Ext.net



Technologies:

C#, SQL CLR, JavaScript, JQUERY T-SQL, NET framework, .NET Core, ASP, Angular, MS SQL, DevOps/TFS (Source control)

Critical thinker and a team player.

Good time-management skills and problem-solving skills.

Write well-designed, testable code.

Ensure software is updated with latest features.

Great interpersonal and communication skills

Document and maintain software functionality.

Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing systems.

Qualification Required:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field.

Location:

Sandton – Hybrid/WFH

Should you not have power back available for power outages you will be required to work from one of the designated EOH offices during power outages.

Must have a valid south African driver’s license, on request will need to do site visits.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

