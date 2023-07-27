Are you a talented Intermediate Full Stack Developer seeking a new challenge? We’re looking for a full-time Intermediate Full Stack Developer C# to join our team! As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers.
Experience Required:
- 2 – 3 years with at least 3 projects (Intermediate)
- Proficiency in .NET Framework, C#, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Experience with software development methodologies such as Agile and Scrum.
- Experience in unit testing and integration testing
- Experienced in object-oriented development.
- Experience with modern front-end frameworks like Angular or React
- Proficiency in SQL, store procedures and relational databases
- Experience in CD/CI
- Experience in maintaining repositories (TFS, etc)
- Understanding of interfaces, abstract classes and DTO’s
- IIS 7+ knowledge
- Advantageous skills.
- Ext.net
Technologies:
- C#, SQL CLR, JavaScript, JQUERY T-SQL, NET framework, .NET Core, ASP, Angular, MS SQL, DevOps/TFS (Source control)
- Critical thinker and a team player.
- Good time-management skills and problem-solving skills.
- Write well-designed, testable code.
- Ensure software is updated with latest features.
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
- Document and maintain software functionality.
- Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing systems.
Qualification Required:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field.
Location:
- Sandton – Hybrid/WFH
- Should you not have power back available for power outages you will be required to work from one of the designated EOH offices during power outages.
Must have a valid south African driver’s license, on request will need to do site visits.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML