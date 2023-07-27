Intermediate to Senior Scrum Master

We are currently seeking an experienced and versatile Scrum Master to join our team. As an Intermediate to Senior Scrum Master, you will be responsible for fostering Agile practices, facilitating Scrum ceremonies, and empowering cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality products. This role offers the opportunity to work on diverse and challenging projects, driving continuous improvement and collaboration within our organization.

Purpose of the job

Enabling cross-functional teams to develop medium-to-complex business/ customer/ financial advisor/ employee solutions using the Agile way of working that integrates business and technical needs.

Environment Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Must have a Scrum Certification.

Bachelor of Science in Informatics or applicable IT qualification preferred.

4-5 years experience as Intermediate Data Engineer.

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Experience with Data is highly recommended but not a necessity

An understanding of and exposure to different database and BI technologies projects will be an advantage.

A team of Data Development Engineers (Mainly males) that are mapping the backend system and creating a metamodel – so the project is Data heavy.

Provide ongoing facilitation and coaching that enables the team to excel at agile development.

Facilitate medium-to-high complexity Agile initiatives from initiation through release.

Navigate and identify shared IT services required by the team in the delivery of its objectives.

Facilitate discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal setting and conflict resolution within the team.

Actively manage risks and external dependencies drawing in team members as appropriate.

Create and maintain the appropriate vehicles for open communication within the scrum team (e.g. ADO boards) to create a trusting and safe team environment.

Continuously seek to improve team performance by promoting joint accountability for results and solving productivity issues.

Focus on team metrics as quantitative input in Retrospectives.

Need someone with strong management skills to work with clever developers – Customer.

The Team:

The team currently consists of global developers, some from Central/East African countries.

A huge portion of the Team’s deliveries are optimization.

Work environment:

Contract position

Location preference: Hybrid but totally remote will also be considered.

Level/ years of experience: Intermediate to Snr (4 – 6 years)

Expected hours of work: 160 hrs a month

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

