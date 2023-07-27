IT Business Analyst/BA (SAP/Applications/Mining) contract (2023_33) TB

  • The role assists in finding the root causes of business challenges, identify business opportunities and make recommendations on how to achieve business goals and stay competitive.

  • Delivery of accurate Business Analysis output and artefacts is fundamental to successful delivery of IM solutions via projects and normal service delivery.

  • The BA also assists in making data-driven decisions on organisational strategy.

  • Determine operational objectives by studying business functions; gathering information; evaluating output requirements and formats.

  • Must be able to perform self-managed work under general direction within a clearly defined accountability framework.

  • Work on solutions supporting multiple business areas, integration points and many affected components.

  • Gather and interpret requirements from the business:
    • Gather and interpret requirements, drafting f business requirements and functional requirements definitions and other documents, diagrams and document artefacts as per requirement.

    • Cnducting stakeholder engagements and workshop facilitation to derive key business requirements.

    • Analyse and decmpose relevant business processes.

    • Stakehlder mapping.

    • Requirements mapping and -tracing.

    • Recmmend controls by identifying problems; writing improved procedures.

  • Performing business analysis and process improvement within assigned solution project.

  • Identifying alternative solutions and course of action.

  • Define the success criteria for solution testing.

  • Accountable for user acceptance testing efforts planning, execution and monitoring.

  • Ability to work closely with Solution Architects and coordinating technical activities.

  • Business relationship management with key stakeholders.

  • Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.

  • Assist in business process design.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelors’ Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline.

  • Relevant IT Qualification or Certificate/Diploma in Business Process Analysis from industry recognized training institution (preferred).

  • Industry-recognised Business Analysis certification, e.g. IIBA ECBA, CCBA, CBAP or PMI-PBA

  • 5+ years’ demonstrated experience as Business Analyst in a mining IT environment.

  • Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures.

  • Ability to perform Business Analysis in accordance to the 6 knowledge areas defined in BABOK v3, demonstrating past success in employing underlying competencies and techniques.

  • Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops.

  • Experience in model-driven design and repository-based modelling tools, e.g. ARIS.

  • Experience in requirements management tools.

  • Business Analysis in an Agile development environment with appropriate tools (MS DevOps).

  • Systems analysis skills, process mapping and requirements elicitation.

  • Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation.

Desired Skills:

