IT Business Analyst/BA (SAP/Applications/Mining) contract (2023_33) TB

- The role assists in finding the root causes of business challenges, identify business opportunities and make recommendations on how to achieve business goals and stay competitive.
- Delivery of accurate Business Analysis output and artefacts is fundamental to successful delivery of IM solutions via projects and normal service delivery.
- The BA also assists in making data-driven decisions on organisational strategy.
- Determine operational objectives by studying business functions; gathering information; evaluating output requirements and formats.
- Must be able to perform self-managed work under general direction within a clearly defined accountability framework.
- Work on solutions supporting multiple business areas, integration points and many affected components.
- Gather and interpret requirements from the business:
- Gather and interpret requirements, drafting f business requirements and functional requirements definitions and other documents, diagrams and document artefacts as per requirement.
- Cnducting stakeholder engagements and workshop facilitation to derive key business requirements.
- Analyse and decmpose relevant business processes.
- Stakehlder mapping.
- Requirements mapping and -tracing.
- Recmmend controls by identifying problems; writing improved procedures.
- Performing business analysis and process improvement within assigned solution project.
- Identifying alternative solutions and course of action.
- Define the success criteria for solution testing.
- Accountable for user acceptance testing efforts planning, execution and monitoring.
- Ability to work closely with Solution Architects and coordinating technical activities.
- Business relationship management with key stakeholders.
- Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.
- Assist in business process design.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelors’ Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline.
- Relevant IT Qualification or Certificate/Diploma in Business Process Analysis from industry recognized training institution (preferred).
- Industry-recognised Business Analysis certification, e.g. IIBA ECBA, CCBA, CBAP or PMI-PBA
- 5+ years’ demonstrated experience as Business Analyst in a mining IT environment.
- Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures.
- Ability to perform Business Analysis in accordance to the 6 knowledge areas defined in BABOK v3, demonstrating past success in employing underlying competencies and techniques.
- Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops.
- Experience in model-driven design and repository-based modelling tools, e.g. ARIS.
- Experience in requirements management tools.
- Business Analysis in an Agile development environment with appropriate tools (MS DevOps).
- Systems analysis skills, process mapping and requirements elicitation.
- Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation.
Desired Skills:
- IT BA
- IT BA Applications
- IT BA (SAP)