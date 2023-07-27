IT Service Manager at Quest Staffing Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jul 27, 2023

We’re seeking an experienced ICT Service Relationship Consultant (Project Management) – 6 – 12 Month Contract – Western Cape. To ensure continuity and quality of service to EBU high net worth customers.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • ast moving industry with constantly changing business requirements and technologies
  • Fluid complexities of customer expectations and demands
  • Highly competitive market with new and established competitors and aggressive competitor strategy and delivery
  • Highly dynamic and fluctuating Telecommunications and ISP industry
  • Ensure escalation management processes and procedures in relation to the internal management structures
  • Ensure accurate Incident closure (incident reporting and RCAs) within defined SLA requirements
  • Problem management – identification and tracking to closure root causes for non- SLA compliant incidents
  • Ensure communication to client on impacting incident progress.
  • Customer name/address changes (bill to, ship to, registered office)
  • Contact management – Updating and maintenance of RICA/authorised signatories, technical contacts, single points of contact, On-site contacts.
  • Ensure customer engagement agreement and documented for Business continuity purposes
  • Manage all non-billing impacting changes – technology, configuration changes, additional IP addresses, telephone numbers etc.
  • Manage billing impacting changes – upgrades/downgrades, site moves/migrations, terminations, renewals
  • Manage operational governance with client, including governance contacts,

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • atric plus
  • MUST Have IT QUALIFICATION
  • ITIL foundation certificate /EXPERIENCE
  • ICT Project management experience
  • Minimum 3 years Service Management Experience
  • Minimum 5 years in MOBILE / Telecommunication industry, enterprise based and Fixed line opco
  • Network and Product training
  • CCNA, CCNP , CCSP , CCIE written , JNCIA , JNCIS

Package & Remuneration

  • Salary: R176 per hour (8 hours a day)
  • Contract: 6 – 12 months (depending on the performance)
  • MUST BE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

Interested?

  • If interested, please apply directly through Pnet or email us directly at [Email Address Removed]
  • N.B If emailing us directly, remember to insert ” ICT Service Relationship Consultant (Project Management) – Western Cape” in the email subject line, for consideration, and state which area you are applying for.

Desired Skills:

  • ICT
  • Project Management
  • Project Planning
  • Mobile telecommunicaions
  • ITIL
  • It Support
  • Help Desk Support
  • Help Desk
  • Service management
  • Service Delivery
  • Service Improvement

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Mobile network and Internet Service provider

