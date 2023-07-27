IT Service Manager at Quest Staffing Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We’re seeking an experienced ICT Service Relationship Consultant (Project Management) – 6 – 12 Month Contract – Western Cape. To ensure continuity and quality of service to EBU high net worth customers.
Duties & Responsibilities
- ast moving industry with constantly changing business requirements and technologies
- Fluid complexities of customer expectations and demands
- Highly competitive market with new and established competitors and aggressive competitor strategy and delivery
- Highly dynamic and fluctuating Telecommunications and ISP industry
- Ensure escalation management processes and procedures in relation to the internal management structures
- Ensure accurate Incident closure (incident reporting and RCAs) within defined SLA requirements
- Problem management – identification and tracking to closure root causes for non- SLA compliant incidents
- Ensure communication to client on impacting incident progress.
- Customer name/address changes (bill to, ship to, registered office)
- Contact management – Updating and maintenance of RICA/authorised signatories, technical contacts, single points of contact, On-site contacts.
- Ensure customer engagement agreement and documented for Business continuity purposes
- Manage all non-billing impacting changes – technology, configuration changes, additional IP addresses, telephone numbers etc.
- Manage billing impacting changes – upgrades/downgrades, site moves/migrations, terminations, renewals
- Manage operational governance with client, including governance contacts,
Desired Experience & Qualification
- atric plus
- MUST Have IT QUALIFICATION
- ITIL foundation certificate /EXPERIENCE
- ICT Project management experience
- Minimum 3 years Service Management Experience
- Minimum 5 years in MOBILE / Telecommunication industry, enterprise based and Fixed line opco
- Network and Product training
- CCNA, CCNP , CCSP , CCIE written , JNCIA , JNCIS
Package & Remuneration
- Salary: R176 per hour (8 hours a day)
- Contract: 6 – 12 months (depending on the performance)
- MUST BE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
Interested?
- If interested, please apply directly through Pnet or email us directly at [Email Address Removed]
- N.B If emailing us directly, remember to insert ” ICT Service Relationship Consultant (Project Management) – Western Cape” in the email subject line, for consideration, and state which area you are applying for.
Desired Skills:
- ICT
- Project Management
- Project Planning
- Mobile telecommunicaions
- ITIL
- It Support
- Help Desk Support
- Help Desk
- Service management
- Service Delivery
- Service Improvement
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Mobile network and Internet Service provider