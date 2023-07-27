IT Service Manager at Quest Staffing Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We’re seeking an experienced ICT Service Relationship Consultant (Project Management) – 6 – 12 Month Contract – Western Cape. To ensure continuity and quality of service to EBU high net worth customers.

Duties & Responsibilities

Fluid complexities of customer expectations and demands

Highly competitive market with new and established competitors and aggressive competitor strategy and delivery

Highly dynamic and fluctuating Telecommunications and ISP industry

Ensure escalation management processes and procedures in relation to the internal management structures

Ensure accurate Incident closure (incident reporting and RCAs) within defined SLA requirements

Problem management – identification and tracking to closure root causes for non- SLA compliant incidents

Ensure communication to client on impacting incident progress.

Customer name/address changes (bill to, ship to, registered office)

Contact management – Updating and maintenance of RICA/authorised signatories, technical contacts, single points of contact, On-site contacts.

Ensure customer engagement agreement and documented for Business continuity purposes

Manage all non-billing impacting changes – technology, configuration changes, additional IP addresses, telephone numbers etc.

Manage billing impacting changes – upgrades/downgrades, site moves/migrations, terminations, renewals

Manage operational governance with client, including governance contacts,

Desired Experience & Qualification

MUST Have IT QUALIFICATION

ITIL foundation certificate /EXPERIENCE

ICT Project management experience

Minimum 3 years Service Management Experience

Minimum 5 years in MOBILE / Telecommunication industry, enterprise based and Fixed line opco

Network and Product training

CCNA, CCNP , CCSP , CCIE written , JNCIA , JNCIS

Package & Remuneration

Salary: R176 per hour (8 hours a day)

Contract: 6 – 12 months (depending on the performance)

MUST BE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Mobile network and Internet Service provider

