Junior Data Analyst

Location: Midrand

A well-known leading ICT company is looking for a Junior Data Analyst or Graduate Data Analyst to join their dynamic team. You will be responsible for the management of data generated by the various systems in the network and to translate this data into a format that is meaningful for the business, as well as the customers. You will be reporting in the Head of Data Analytics and there is scope for growth and development. They are a collaborative and friendly team and it is an exciting environment to work in, it is fast paced and they also have bimonthly work-social events!

Requirements:

BSC (Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics or equivalent)/ or BEng Degree or similar

Either graduate or 2+ years’ experience in data and database management

SQL

Scripting languages such as Python or JavaScript would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

ICT

VoIP Technologies

Linux

SQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

Retirement fund / 3G card

