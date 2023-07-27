Message Broker Developer Semi Remote R780 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Pretoria Gardens

The world’s leading manufacturer of premium automobiles is on the hunt for their next MQS (Message Broker) Developer. You will be joining a team of IT innovators that work on cutting edge technical solutions within the automotive industry

You will be required to develop and configure systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements for the company and to prepare technical documentation

If you have the ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and you have excellent interpersonal and organisational skills then this opportunity is for you, APPLY TODAY!!

Desired Skills:

Java8

Git

Linux Unit

IBM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

