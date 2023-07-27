Mid to Senior Java Developer Fairlands R850k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Fairland

South Africa’s most dynamic, fastest growing financial institute requires Mid to Senior Java Developers to join their dynamic, innovative, award-winning business in one of their JHB units. Join this large company with lots of opportunities, room for growth and great benefits.

This is a fantastic opportunity to work with technologically advanced gurus and be part of the brand that has been well recognised for being the most innovative over the years.

Experience:

5+ years’ experience developing in Java

Knowledge:

Knowledge of databases and integration

Experience with front-end technologies (JSF, Angular, etc.)

Kubernetes / openshift

Springboot

Microservices

App Development

Json Rest services and SOAP web services

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum: Bcom, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics or related degree.

5 years + experience in programming and system design.

Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field.

System Design experience advantageous.

Reference Number for this position is GZ54346 which is a permanent position based in Fairlands Johannesburg offering a cost to company of up to R850k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

