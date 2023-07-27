Monitor and Control System Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN a team of Scientists, Engineers and Computer Scientists working on the Square Kilometer Array, filling the role of a Monitor and Control System Developer. Applicants must have Software & Systems Engineering experience applied to the development of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems with around 10 years full-time work experience developing relevant systems with a solid understanding of architectural concepts and the relationship between architecture and system quality. You must also possess a deep understanding of Agile methodologies and DevOps processes including the importance of customer focus, servant/leadership and minimising waste in all areas of the system development process and have proficiency in Python, Git, Test-Driven Development, Test Automation & Continuous Integration. Any experience with the TANGO toolkit including TANGO device development and client-side tools, understanding of Interferometry techniques, C++, Docker, Kubernetes, Gherkin, Behaviour Driven Development & practical experience configuring instrumentation and commissioning control systems and parts of scientific instruments will prove hugely beneficial.

REQUIREMENTS:

Essential –

Experience of Software and Systems Engineering applied to the development of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems.

Extensive experience (typically 10 years full-time) in the development of relevant systems, with a good understanding of architectural concepts and the relationship between architecture and system quality.

A deep understanding of Agile methodologies and DevOps processes, including the importance of customer focus, servant/leadership and minimising waste in all areas of the system development process.

Git distributed version control system.

Python programming language.

Experience in Test Automation and Continuous Integration,

Experience of Test-Driven Development.

Ability to provide technical leadership to a Dev team, mentoring team members and motivating them when necessary.

Ability to travel to international planning meetings 2-4 times/year.

Desirable –

Familiarity with and experience of the TANGO toolkit, including TANGO device development, and TANGO client-side tools.

Practical experience of configuring instrumentation and commissioning control systems and parts of scientific instruments.

Experience or understanding of Interferometry techniques.

C/C++ Development.

Knowledge of Behaviour Driven Development and Gherkin.

Experience with modern container and orchestration frameworks such as Docker and Kubernetes.

ATTRIBUTES:

“E-shaped” skills, with a depth of expertise in multiple areas, and experience across many areas. Proven execution and delivery ability, highly innovative and able to solve highly complex technical problems.

Can reliably estimate and plan large developments with long (multi-year) time horizons.

An understanding of the domain issues of Radio Astronomy and the SKA is highly desirable or essential in most of the roles at this level.

Excellent communication skills, ability to work effectively as part of a team.

