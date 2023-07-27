.Net/C# Developer

Only SA Citizens
We are seeking an Intermediate .NET Developer with a strong background in .NET Core, C#, and Angular. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 7 years of experience in software development, with a focus on .NET technologies. We’re particularly interested in individuals who have Microsoft Certifications in Azure and Azure DevOps.
Key Qualifications: any of the following certification are applicable.
- AZ-104 – Azure Administrator Associate
- AZ-204 – Azure Developer Associate
- AZ-305 – Azure Solutions Architect Expert
- AZ-400 – Azure DevOps Engineer Expert
Programming Skills:
- Minimum 8 years of experience in software development, with a focus on .NET technologies.
- Proficiency in .NET Core and C# programming.
- Experience in developing applications using Angular.
- Strong skills in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. TypeScript experience is a bonus.
Cloud and DevOps Skills:
- Proficiency with Cloud Development on Microsoft Azure.
- Microsoft Certifications in Azure and Azure DevOps.
- Experience with Docker and Kubernetes for containerization and orchestration.
- Knowledge of Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) principles, with experience in tools like Jenkins, Azure DevOps, or GitHub Actions.
Database and Other Skills:
- Proficiency with SQL Server database operations, including designing, querying, and optimizing databases.
- Solid understanding of Agile methodologies, with experience in Scrum.
- Experience with Git for version control, including branching and merging strategies.
- Experience with Identity services, such as OAuth, OpenID Connect, or Azure Active Directory.
- Experience with unit testing frameworks, such as NUnit, xUnit, or MSTest.
- Good understanding of Computer Networking principles.
Responsibilities:
Development:
- Design, develop, and maintain the DocFusion Enterprise product offering using .NET Core, C#, and Angular.
- Develop and maintain front-end code using .NET Core, Angular, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and TypeScript.
Cloud and DevOps:
- Implement scalable and secure cloud solutions using Azure services such as Azure Functions, Azure Key Vaults, Azure App Services, Azure SQL Database, etc.
- Use Docker and Kubernetes to manage application deployment and scaling. Azure Container Services Experience is a bonus.
- Implement and manage Identity services for secure authentication and authorization.
- Implement CI/CD pipelines, automating build and deployment processes to improve software delivery speed and quality.
Collaboration and Other Duties:
- Participate in Agile development processes, including planning, estimation, and retrospectives.
- Collaborate with QA team to ensure software quality and with Documentation team to ensure accurate and comprehensive product documentation.
- Write unit tests to ensure code quality and functionality.
Preferred Skills:
- Experience with specific Microsoft technologies (e.g., Blazor, Xamarin).
- Knowledge of test-driven development (TDD) and specific automated testing frameworks.
- Familiarity with microservices architecture.
- Understanding of specific software design patterns and principles.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Strong communication skills, with the ability to work effectively in a team environment.
Education:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- Web API
- Angular