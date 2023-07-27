Network Security Engineer

Network Security Engineer

Role Purpose:

This position will perform a combination of security design and implementation work, as well as security testing and implementation of new products or enhancements to current network security solutions.

This position is responsible for the support of the production environment which ensures the appropriate security policies and practices are implemented and enforced. In addition, this position will be a technical resource for the entire company in all technical matters regarding the plan, build and run of our network security products and services including troubleshooting of issues ranging from features, specifications and functionality to integration and installation.

Requirements:

Preferred professional certification include:

NSE4, NSE5, NSE7, CCNA or CCNP, Security +, CISSP (optional).

AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate.

Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals.

Certified AlgoSec Security Administrator (CASA) – advantageous.

Required associate degree/Diploma in Information Systems or Computer.

Minimum of four years’ experience with information technology.

Minimum of two years’ experience with information technology security.

Responsibilities:

Configure, implement, and maintain all security platforms and their associated software, such as routers, switches, firewalls, intrusion detection/intrusion prevention.

Review and ongoing assessment of firewall, intrusion detection/intrusion prevention, SIEM, VPN, SSL, application control and other network component policies.

Daily triage, and update/resolution of tickets generated by JIRA ticketing system and respond to inbound phone and electronic requests for technical assistance.

Ensure network security best practices and governance policies are implemented through auditing: router, switch, firewall configurations, change control, and monitoring.

Provide periodic vulnerability testing, and lead remediation projects.

Formulate systems and methodologies as well as respond to security related events and assist in remediation efforts.

Coordinate, and monitor log analysis for our managed network security services offerings, to ensure customer policy and security requirements are met.

Follow project management methodology and demonstrate best-practices in network documentation as required.

Manage all client situations in a professional and courteous business manner with an emphasis on customer satisfaction, while timely keeping the customer abreast of expectations, problem status and completion.

Management of Security reporting and assurance tools such as FortiAnalyzer and Algosec.

Ensure active Management of IPS and IDS Technologies are in line with the company Security practices.

Ensure active Management of Application and Web Filtering Technologies are in line with the company Security practices.

Ensure active management of Firewall Technologies are in line with the company Security practices.

Ensure active management of DDOS Technologies are in line with the company Security practices.

Ensure active management of FortiClient and FortiClientEMS technologies.

Ensure active management of Network Detection and Response (NDR) technologies.

Ensure active management of Cloudflare CDN and WAF technologies.

Ensure active management of Domains and Zone files.

Ensure active management of Public SSL Certificate and PKI Infrastructure.

Ensure active management of AWS and Azure cloud network security components.

Ensure active management Riverbed load balancing technologies.

Excellent communication skills and experience working in a collaborative environment.

Excellent documentation skills and compiling of Audit/Operational/Schematic reports.

Liaise between different departments within I&O on security related items.

Competencies

Knowledge of security network devices (Firewalls, switches, SIEM, cloud services, etc.) and other security networking hardware/software tools.

Demonstrated understanding of information security concepts, standards, practices, including but not limited to firewalls, intrusion prevention and detection, TCP/IP and related protocols, device monitoring and log management and event monitoring/reporting

Experience in LAN and WAN technologies, network design, network management etc.

Strong understanding of TCP/IP, subnetting, routing, access control lists, firewalls, VPN, NAT, and network traffic analysis.

Knowledge of DC segmentation methods.

Strong organizational skills and be able to attend to and prioritize projects.

Demonstrable analytical and technical aptitude with focus on identify and alleviating the root cause of the issue; solves the whole problem.

Proven ability to thrive and respond to frequent demands of multiple constituents, both internal and external, in a customer centric manner and high demand environment.

Desired Skills:

AWS and Azure cloud

CCNA

CCNP

Learn more/Apply for this position