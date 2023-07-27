Oracle Compass Developer – Sandton – R700 Per Hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A once in a lifetime opportunity has become available for a Senior Oracle Compass Developer to join a business that offers insurance, financial and wellness products for businesses and individuals. Their products consist of employee benefits, risk solutions and integrated corporate benefits.

In this role you will be required to develop and implement appropriate and efficient company systems according to provided specifications, standards and procedures, using various tools and languages but within the architectural standards and guidelines

If you are able to follow and participate in technical, business process, and other discussions and you are able to build business relationships this opportunity might be for you., APPLY TODAY

Competences:

Design skills

Able to work under pressure

A team player that can work alone when required

Able to multitask

Largely work without supervision

Able to work in conditions of change, flexible and open to learn new languages and architecture

Recognise unique demands of IT of non-conventional working hours

Attitude of “owning” a problem or task

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Must have a minimum of 5+ years Systems Development experience

Must have a minimum of 5+ years Product (Oracle) specific experience

Must have PL/SQL experience

XML experience would be advantageous

Object-Oriented programming experience would be advantageous

Experience within a Financial Industry would be beneficial

At least 3 years’ experience working in a Compass environment

Qualification’s requirements:

Tertiary education, preferably BCom (IS) or B.Sc. (Computer Science) would be an advantage

Applicable Oracle courses – would be an advantage

Must have a minimum of 5 years Oracle PL/SQL experience

Reference Number for this position is GZ54374 which is a 12-month contract role based in Sandton offering a salary of R700 Per Hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

PL/SQL

Oracle

XML

Learn more/Apply for this position