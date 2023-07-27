Our client in the Waste Industry that is currently transitioning from SAGE to Oracle system is currently looking for an Oracle Consultant.
Position: Oracle Consultant
Location: Durban
Job Type: Contract (2 months)
Minimum Qualifying Criteria:
- Matric Certificate
- 3 year ICTrelated tertiary qualification OR Information Management OR Information Systems qualification at least NQF Level Advantageous : Experience working with Integrated Tertiary Software (ITS)
- Advantageous: Relevant industry recognized Professional IT Certification (Oracle Database Administration, Certified Linux Administrator, Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS), Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE)
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Experience with SAGE to Oracle transition
- Familiar with transitioning methodology and able to review the data to be transitioned
- Provide functional support for ERP Fusion Finance applications (AP,AR,GL,FA,CM,IC,EAM).
- Manage functional requests from end user community.
- Mapping business requirements and translating these requirements into Oracle Applications functional specifications.
- Identifies and applies creative and innovative approaches to resolving product implementation and integration obstacles and problems.
- Support and manage all Finance and Oracle Projects integrations (oracle and third-party integrations e.g., Sales Forces)
- Develop unit test scripts and coordinate User Acceptance Testing of the system enhancements or custom solutions.
- Regularly communicate to the users the status of the support or enhancement requests.
- Collaborate with ERP support teams across other domains to ensure timely resolution of incidents.
- Work collaboratively with project team(s) and end users to develop, test, and implement Oracle Clouds solutions
- Train the end user community on systems where applicable.
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- Consultant
- Cloud
- Test Scripts
- ERP Support