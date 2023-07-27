Oracle Consultant

Our client in the Waste Industry that is currently transitioning from SAGE to Oracle system is currently looking for an Oracle Consultant.
Position: Oracle Consultant

Location: Durban

Job Type: Contract (2 months)

Minimum Qualifying Criteria:

  • Matric Certificate
  • 3 year ICTrelated tertiary qualification OR Information Management OR Information Systems qualification at least NQF Level Advantageous : Experience working with Integrated Tertiary Software (ITS)
  • Advantageous: Relevant industry recognized Professional IT Certification (Oracle Database Administration, Certified Linux Administrator, Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS), Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE)

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Experience with SAGE to Oracle transition
  • Familiar with transitioning methodology and able to review the data to be transitioned
  • Provide functional support for ERP Fusion Finance applications (AP,AR,GL,FA,CM,IC,EAM).
  • Manage functional requests from end user community.
  • Mapping business requirements and translating these requirements into Oracle Applications functional specifications.
  • Identifies and applies creative and innovative approaches to resolving product implementation and integration obstacles and problems.
  • Support and manage all Finance and Oracle Projects integrations (oracle and third-party integrations e.g., Sales Forces)
  • Develop unit test scripts and coordinate User Acceptance Testing of the system enhancements or custom solutions.
  • Regularly communicate to the users the status of the support or enhancement requests.
  • Collaborate with ERP support teams across other domains to ensure timely resolution of incidents.
  • Work collaboratively with project team(s) and end users to develop, test, and implement Oracle Clouds solutions
  • Train the end user community on systems where applicable.


Desired Skills:

  • Oracle
  • Consultant
  • Cloud
  • Test Scripts
  • ERP Support

