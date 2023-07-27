Oracle Consultant – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our client in the Waste Industry that is currently transitioning from SAGE to Oracle system is currently looking for an Oracle Consultant.

Position: Oracle Consultant

Location: Durban

Job Type: Contract (2 months)

Minimum Qualifying Criteria:

Matric Certificate

3 year ICTrelated tertiary qualification OR Information Management OR Information Systems qualification at least NQF Level Advantageous : Experience working with Integrated Tertiary Software (ITS)

Advantageous: Relevant industry recognized Professional IT Certification (Oracle Database Administration, Certified Linux Administrator, Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS), Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE)

Roles and Responsibilities:



Experience with SAGE to Oracle transition

Familiar with transitioning methodology and able to review the data to be transitioned

Provide functional support for ERP Fusion Finance applications (AP,AR,GL,FA,CM,IC,EAM).

Manage functional requests from end user community.

Mapping business requirements and translating these requirements into Oracle Applications functional specifications.

Identifies and applies creative and innovative approaches to resolving product implementation and integration obstacles and problems.

Support and manage all Finance and Oracle Projects integrations (oracle and third-party integrations e.g., Sales Forces)

Develop unit test scripts and coordinate User Acceptance Testing of the system enhancements or custom solutions.

Regularly communicate to the users the status of the support or enhancement requests.

Collaborate with ERP support teams across other domains to ensure timely resolution of incidents.

Work collaboratively with project team(s) and end users to develop, test, and implement Oracle Clouds solutions

Train the end user community on systems where applicable.





Desired Skills:

Oracle

Consultant

Cloud

Test Scripts

ERP Support

