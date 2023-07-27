Popular iWeek conference back next year

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit – and by popular demand! – the South African Internet industry’s iWeek conference is back. Hosted by the ZA Network Operators Group (ZANOG) and Internet Service Providers’ Association of SA (ISPA), the event will be held at the Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West from 12 to 14 March 2024.

What began as a loose collection of events planned for the same week in 2000 called “Internet Week” evolved into an annual Internet industry event called “iWeek”. iWeek 2024 will be the 20th such event since the first “Internet Week” was held in Cape Town in 2000.

ZANOG’s mission is to optimise and streamline Africa’s role within the global Internet community and will be focusing on technological best-practices for local regional communities and peering networks as infrastructure is developed throughout Africa.

ISPA was established in 1996 and is a recognised Industry Representative Body which currently represents 220 members with a diverse range of Internet services and target markets. Since its inception, ISPA has played a vital role in the development of South Africa’s communications and Internet policies. ISPA actively participates in policy discussions, has steered numerous policy amendments on key legislative processes, and produces regular advisories for its members on regulatory issues.

Founded and hosted by ISPA, iWeek has traditionally brought together local and international professionals from the ICT sector, with technicians, engineers, managers and business owners networking and sharing information. iWeek also attracts a broad range of Internet governance stakeholders, the legal fraternity, hardware vendors, academia, representatives from non-profit organisations working in the Internet space, and important government representatives.

The iweek.org.za website has more details for interested exhibitors and sponsorships, as well as for speakers interested in being on the programme for updates.