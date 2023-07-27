Senior Business Analyst

To enable change by defining the needs and the rationale for change, to understand the current state, to define the future state, and to determine the activities required to move from the current to the future state by applying the principles of business analysis, according to the requirements classification schema, from a diverse array of multi-functional perspectives with an agile mindset. Complete complex tasks or larger, well­ scoped challenges independently and identifies appropriate actions that have been provided to address a business challenge. Pair with Product Designers (CX/UX), Business Architects, Testers (QA), Business data Managers (BDM) and key roles in the requirements value chain. Apply the principles of Product Ownership Analysis and the strategy-to-execution framework.

Requirements:

Conduct iterative and adaptive planning and monitoring tasks to estimate, organize and coordinate the BA efforts on large/complex enterprise initiatives

Conduct Requirements Life Cycle Management tasks to manage and maintain requirements and design information from inception to retirement

Execute according to IIBA best practices, agile product delivery and lean principles based on delivery approach as per the BA methods, frameworks, standards, tools, techniques, competencies and practices.

Conduct/participate in Backlog Refinement, prioritization, WSJF, and increment planning and drive Devops and Built-in quality principles.

Actively participate and lead program/squad ceremonies by pairing with Scrum Masters, Agile Coaches, Product and BITE Owners.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Business, Computer Science, or Information Systems

Must have at least 8-10 years’ experience as a business analyst involved with assessing, mapping and optimizing business processes.

Experience with systems design, testing, and troubleshooting is a plus

Banking experience required

Experience in applying process modelling standards such as, BPMN.

Knowledge of and exposure to business process transformation, including process enabling and integrating technologies:

Business Process Reengineering

Workflow / Workflow management / Process automation

Business Rules Engines (Business Rules Processing)

Enterprise Content Management

Enterprise Application Integration

Presentation technologies

Business Intelligence, Analytics and Reporting

Desired Skills:

Business Process Reengineering

Business analysis

Enterprise Application Integration

IIBA

SYSTEM DESIGN

Testing

BPMN

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

