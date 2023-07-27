Senior C# Developer Johannesburg R1.4m PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Be part of one of the top financial services companies based in Johannesburg and work amongst only the top developers.

You need to be a strong C# developer and have great understanding of the C# programming languages working with client-server and web applications. You would be required to design, build, and maintain efficient and reliable C# codes.

You will be working alongside other engineers and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure and be required to actively coach them during the code review process to understand and apply best coding standards.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates need to have a minimum of 7 years of experience.

C# .Net

JavaScript

Web Development Frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery)

Git

Jenkins

JIRA

BitBucket

Reference Number for this position is FM53540 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

Jira

Git

.Net

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position