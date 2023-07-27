Senior C# Developer with Angular 14+ – Remote – up to R950k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A JSE listed company that specialises in providing financial products & services to business and wealth clients is expanding and they are seeking the services of a highly proficient Senior .Net Analyst Programmer to work in the banking and foreign exchange markets.

You will see yourself driving development, maintenance, configuration and enhancement of a variety of applications utilizing C#.NET, Angular and Restful services, hosted on Microsoft SQL Server databases on Web and Mobile platforms.

Keen, let’s chat.

APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

6 years’ experience in developing C# .Net

.Net Core

Microsoft SQL Server

Angular 13+

Azure DevOps

Test Driven Development

Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science

The Reference Number for this position is FM53600 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company of up to R950k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

C# .Net

.Net Core

Angular 13+

Azure DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

