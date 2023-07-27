Senior C# Full Stack Developer – Cape Town – up to R800k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

A leading global company in the engineering industry is on the lookout for a Senior C# Full Stack Developer.

You ideally need to have strong full-stack development experience and be able to build function scopes to incorporate known business requirements and tease out technical issues to ensure accurate effort estimates.

This team is big on innovation and collaborating as a team and looking for someone who loves what they do!

APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

6+ years’ experience coding in C#

C#

Angular

Javascript

.Net Core

SQL

MongoDB

iOS

Qualifications:

BSc in computer science

The Reference Number for this position is FM57303 which is a Permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company of up to R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

Angular

Javascript

.Net Core

SQL

MongoDB

iOS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position