Senior Front End Developer LW2182 – Gauteng Pretoria

Jul 27, 2023

  • Development and maintenance of platform/application

  • Review and present the proposed system solution to the IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System Owner

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.

  • Facilitate daily stand-ups.

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required.

  • User training

  • Compiling of user and operational manuals

  • System audits

  • Users sign off.

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies

  • Coordination between development and support environments

  • Assisting with the business case

  • Planning and monitoring

  • Eliciting requirements

  • Requirement’s organization

  • Translating and simplifying requirements

  • Requirements management and communication

  • Requirement’s analysis

  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on the methodology followed.

Minimum Requirements:

Role-specific knowledge:

  • 5 years of experience in a relevant programming language

  • Angular

  • OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes

  • Jenkins

  • JavaScript / Typescript

  • Experience building responsive layouts with CSS and HTML

  • AWS Cloud

Advantageous

  • Web and digital project experience

  • Agile working experience

  • Webpack

  • SonarQube

  • Experience working with a team of UX designers.

  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA)

  • Experience with agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.

  • Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Cypress

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • AWS
  • javascript
  • typescript

