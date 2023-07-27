Senior Front End Developer LW2182

- Development and maintenance of platform/application
- Review and present the proposed system solution to the IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System Owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Facilitate daily stand-ups.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required.
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- Users sign off.
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirement’s organization
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirement’s analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on the methodology followed.
Minimum Requirements:
Role-specific knowledge:
- 5 years of experience in a relevant programming language
- Angular
- OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- JavaScript / Typescript
- Experience building responsive layouts with CSS and HTML
- AWS Cloud
Advantageous
- Web and digital project experience
- Agile working experience
- Webpack
- SonarQube
- Experience working with a team of UX designers.
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA)
- Experience with agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Cypress
Desired Skills:
