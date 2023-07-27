Senior Frontend Developer Sandton up to R1.08m PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Sandton

Join a dynamic company that is driven by their technological advancements to empower their clients through innovation.
This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to work with the latest technology and gain exposure in diagnostic solutions and automate storytelling. You will be required to have 6 years working experience in JavaScript Development as well as TypeScript, React, HTML and CSS.
Requirements:
- BSc Computer science
- Candidates are required to have a minimum of 6 years’ experience
- Senior JavaScript Frontend Developer
- Net Core
- C#
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- Python
- React
- SQL Server
- Redux
- Angular
- Vue
- HTML
- CSS
- .Net
- Sass
- Agile
Reference Number for this position is FM53864 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Javascript
- SQL
- React
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree