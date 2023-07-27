Senior Frontend Developer Sandton up to R1.08m PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Sandton

Join a dynamic company that is driven by their technological advancements to empower their clients through innovation.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to work with the latest technology and gain exposure in diagnostic solutions and automate storytelling. You will be required to have 6 years working experience in JavaScript Development as well as TypeScript, React, HTML and CSS.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have a minimum of 6 years’ experience

Senior JavaScript Frontend Developer

Net Core

C#

JavaScript

TypeScript

Python

React

SQL Server

Redux

Angular

Vue

HTML

CSS

.Net

Sass

Agile

Reference Number for this position is FM53864 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

