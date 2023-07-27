Senior Full-Stack C# Software Developer

A wealth client is looking to employ a Senior Full-Stack C# Software Developer role. It would be beneficial it the candidate has prior experience within the industry or a BCom degree.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

C#

.Net

Angular

TypeScript

