Senior IT Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

The IT Project Manager is responsible for leading, overseeing and ensuring the successful delivery and management of single or multiple projects within scope, quality, time and cost constraints that may be clearly defined or may require dynamic change management to deliver business value.

Qualification Required:

Bachelor’s Degree in IT or related field

Postgraduate degree in IT or related field or IT solution delivery experience

Project Management certification

Experience Required:

7 – 10 years of IT experience with sensitivity and commitment to business problem solving

A minimum of 5 years of demonstrated competency in an IT project management role involving the execution of multiple projects or a large complex project

Demonstrated experience in leading a team

Demonstrated experience and ability in successfully using “soft skills” or “people skills”

Demonstrated ability to develop and execute a project resource plan that ensures that the right people are in the right place doing the right things at the right time

Essential:

Sound knowledge of project management methodologies (for example, PMI, Prince II and Agile)

Knowledge of project-planning tools

Strong knowledge and understanding of business needs, with the ability to establish and maintain a high level of customer trust and confidence

Good understanding of current and emerging technologies and how other enterprises are employing them to drive digital business

Good knowledge of IT Security

Good knowledge of ITIL

Essential Skills:

Ability to lead and motivate others; demonstrating empathy and knowledge of personality types

Demonstrated sensitivity to working in a political environment and to interacting with senior leadership

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills

Expertise in setting and managing customer expectations

Distinctive blend of business, IT, financial and communication skills, because this is a highly visible position with substantial impact

Effective influencing and negotiating skills in an environment where this role may not directly control resources

Advantageous:

Orientation towards growing and nurturing relationships

Passion for optimizing business performance

Focus on analyzing and solving problems

Concern about aligning with best practices

Preference for thinking practically

Key Responsibilities:

Analyze project proposals to determine time frame, funding limitations and appropriate process for accomplishing projects.

Review work plans of external service providers contracted to execute projects to ensure they align to the overall project delivery targets.

Identify and schedule project deliverables, milestones, and required activities and tasks.

Provide leadership and motivation to project team members throughout the project life cycle, and confer with project staff to outline work plan.

Establish work plan and staffing for project activities, iterations or phases, and arrange for assignment of project personnel.

Implement project communication plans and organizational change management requirements of the project.

Perform project risk assessments, and implement mitigation plans.

Monitor project activities, ensuring the currency, quality and integrity of the project reporting information to ensure that project goals are accomplished and are in line with business objectives.

Assign duties, responsibilities and scope of authority to project personnel.

Personal Attributes

Essential:

Focus on getting things done

Strong inclination for change agility

A preference for translating strategy into action

Concern for communicating clearly

Readiness to make and own decisions

Focus on initiating action

Customer centricity and focus

Remaining resilient under stress and pressure

The requirement are as follows:

Term = 6 month, with an option renew should there be additional requirements

Successful candidate must be fully vaccinated with a certificate

Own laptop

No remote working

Location – Isando

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

