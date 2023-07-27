Senior Java Developer (KG) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Key Responsibilities:
- To engage in technical scoping sessions with a clear mandate of defining
and agreeing the technology, design & tools.
- Responsible for producing working implementation (code) from functional /
technical documents like a functional specification.
- To ensure appropriate use of tools and applications that is in place to
support the development process and SDLC.
- Interacting and maintaining good relationships with business stakeholders
(business users, project management resources, testing and training teams).
- Database administration & manipulation to create PostgreSQL / SQL
statement, etc.
- Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting.
- Demonstration of knowledge of best practice and project standards for
Coding.
- Remain current on new technologies and available vendor packages;
evaluate and make recommendations as necessary.
- Support and develop Java developers by providing advice, coaching and
educational opportunities.
Minimum Requirements:
Education:
- An Engineering degree; BSc Computer Science; BCom Informatics; BIT; BIS degree or relevant qualification
- A postgraduate qualification will be an advantage
Knowledge and Experience
- Minimum 6 Years’ experience on Java 6, Java 7 and JEE (Servlets, JSP, EJB, REST and SOAP, JPA/Hibernate), JBOSS, MS SQL Server and NginX
- Frontend development on any of these technologies (Web: Angular, HTML, HTML5, XML, CSS)
- Minimum 3 years’ experience on PostgreSQL and MSSQL (MongoDB would be advantages)
- Linux operating environment is an advantage.
- Web: HTML, HTML5, XML, CSS is an added advantage.
- 2 years of working experience using XML, LDAP, Design tools like XDE, Servlets, Internet development.
- Familiarity with Agile development methodologies
- Working knowledge of DevOps tools (Git, Jenkins, SonarQube, Nexus …)
- Worked in a multi-project environment
- Knowledge of and exposure to SDLC / Change Control / Release
Management
- Solid understanding of versioning software – Git
- 4 – 6 years’ experience with Maven
Technologies
- Java programming language (Java 6, 7 or later)
- JBoss/Weblogic EAP (or similar Application Server)
- Data layer (JPA, Domain Object Model, XML/XSD, JAXB, ORM frameworks, RDBMS – Oracle – and PL/SQL beneficial)
- Business services (EJB, RMI)
- Integration services (JMS, Apache Camel, REST / SOAP web services)
- Messaging systems (Apache Kafka, Tibco EMS, MQ)
- Presentation layer technologies (Java Server Faces, Java Server Pages, HTML 5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS3)
- Angular Framework
- Design patterns (DAO, Command pattern, MVC, etc)
- Spring Framework ( Spring Boot , Spring Batch, Spring MVC)
- Hibernate
- JUnit and JMock
- XML knowledge
- JSON knowledge
- SonarQube
- Build tools (Apache Ant, Maven, Jenkins, etc)
- IDE (Eclipse, Spring Tool Suite, IntelliJ
- GitHub / GitLab
Strategic Orientation:
- High standard of integrity, service excellence and a passion for the industry.
- Ability to think strategically, execute quality proposals under multiple and
competing deadlines.
- High level of creativity, inspiration, innovation and ability to think “outside the box”.
- You will be a driven and ambitious experienced self-starter with excellent negotiation skills and business acumen.
Communication:
- Is articulate and communicates in a logical way and structures information to meet the needs and understanding of the stakeholders.
Industry:
• Information Technology & Services
Desired Skills:
- Java 6
- Java 7
- Java 8
- Maven