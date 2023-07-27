Senior Java Developer (KG)

Jul 27, 2023

Key Responsibilities:

  • To engage in technical scoping sessions with a clear mandate of defining

and agreeing the technology, design & tools.

  • Responsible for producing working implementation (code) from functional /

technical documents like a functional specification.

  • To ensure appropriate use of tools and applications that is in place to

support the development process and SDLC.

  • Interacting and maintaining good relationships with business stakeholders

(business users, project management resources, testing and training teams).

  • Database administration & manipulation to create PostgreSQL / SQL

statement, etc.

  • Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting.

  • Demonstration of knowledge of best practice and project standards for

Coding.

  • Remain current on new technologies and available vendor packages;

evaluate and make recommendations as necessary.

  • Support and develop Java developers by providing advice, coaching and

educational opportunities.

Minimum Requirements:

Education:

  • An Engineering degree; BSc Computer Science; BCom Informatics; BIT; BIS degree or relevant qualification

  • A postgraduate qualification will be an advantage

Knowledge and Experience

  • Minimum 6 Years’ experience on Java 6, Java 7 and JEE (Servlets, JSP, EJB, REST and SOAP, JPA/Hibernate), JBOSS, MS SQL Server and NginX

  • Frontend development on any of these technologies (Web: Angular, HTML, HTML5, XML, CSS)

  • Minimum 3 years’ experience on PostgreSQL and MSSQL (MongoDB would be advantages)

  • Linux operating environment is an advantage.

  • Web: HTML, HTML5, XML, CSS is an added advantage.

  • 2 years of working experience using XML, LDAP, Design tools like XDE, Servlets, Internet development.

  • Familiarity with Agile development methodologies

  • Working knowledge of DevOps tools (Git, Jenkins, SonarQube, Nexus …)

  • Worked in a multi-project environment

  • Knowledge of and exposure to SDLC / Change Control / Release

Management

  • Solid understanding of versioning software – Git

  • 4 – 6 years’ experience with Maven

Technologies

  • Java programming language (Java 6, 7 or later)

  • JBoss/Weblogic EAP (or similar Application Server)

  • Data layer (JPA, Domain Object Model, XML/XSD, JAXB, ORM frameworks, RDBMS – Oracle – and PL/SQL beneficial)

  • Business services (EJB, RMI)

  • Integration services (JMS, Apache Camel, REST / SOAP web services)

  • Messaging systems (Apache Kafka, Tibco EMS, MQ)

  • Presentation layer technologies (Java Server Faces, Java Server Pages, HTML 5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS3)

  • Angular Framework

  • Design patterns (DAO, Command pattern, MVC, etc)

  • Spring Framework ( Spring Boot , Spring Batch, Spring MVC)

  • Hibernate

  • JUnit and JMock

  • XML knowledge

  • JSON knowledge

  • SonarQube

  • Build tools (Apache Ant, Maven, Jenkins, etc)

  • IDE (Eclipse, Spring Tool Suite, IntelliJ

  • GitHub / GitLab

Strategic Orientation:

  • High standard of integrity, service excellence and a passion for the industry.

  • Ability to think strategically, execute quality proposals under multiple and

competing deadlines.

  • High level of creativity, inspiration, innovation and ability to think “outside the box”.

  • You will be a driven and ambitious experienced self-starter with excellent negotiation skills and business acumen.

Communication:

  • Is articulate and communicates in a logical way and structures information to meet the needs and understanding of the stakeholders.

Industry:

• Information Technology & Services

Desired Skills:

  • Java 6
  • Java 7
  • Java 8
  • Maven

