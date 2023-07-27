Senior Java Developer (KG)

Key Responsibilities:

To engage in technical scoping sessions with a clear mandate of defining

and agreeing the technology, design & tools.

Responsible for producing working implementation (code) from functional /

technical documents like a functional specification.

To ensure appropriate use of tools and applications that is in place to

support the development process and SDLC.

Interacting and maintaining good relationships with business stakeholders

(business users, project management resources, testing and training teams).

Database administration & manipulation to create PostgreSQL / SQL

statement, etc.

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting.

Demonstration of knowledge of best practice and project standards for

Coding.

Remain current on new technologies and available vendor packages;

evaluate and make recommendations as necessary.

Support and develop Java developers by providing advice, coaching and

educational opportunities.

Minimum Requirements:

Education:

An Engineering degree; BSc Computer Science; BCom Informatics; BIT; BIS degree or relevant qualification

A postgraduate qualification will be an advantage

Knowledge and Experience

Minimum 6 Years’ experience on Java 6, Java 7 and JEE (Servlets, JSP, EJB, REST and SOAP, JPA/Hibernate), JBOSS, MS SQL Server and NginX

Frontend development on any of these technologies (Web: Angular, HTML, HTML5, XML, CSS)

Minimum 3 years’ experience on PostgreSQL and MSSQL (MongoDB would be advantages)

Linux operating environment is an advantage.

Web: HTML, HTML5, XML, CSS is an added advantage.

2 years of working experience using XML, LDAP, Design tools like XDE, Servlets, Internet development.

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies

Working knowledge of DevOps tools (Git, Jenkins, SonarQube, Nexus …)

Worked in a multi-project environment

Knowledge of and exposure to SDLC / Change Control / Release

Management

Solid understanding of versioning software – Git

4 – 6 years’ experience with Maven

Technologies

Java programming language (Java 6, 7 or later)

JBoss/Weblogic EAP (or similar Application Server)

Data layer (JPA, Domain Object Model, XML/XSD, JAXB, ORM frameworks, RDBMS – Oracle – and PL/SQL beneficial)

Business services (EJB, RMI)

Integration services (JMS, Apache Camel, REST / SOAP web services)

Messaging systems (Apache Kafka, Tibco EMS, MQ)

Presentation layer technologies (Java Server Faces, Java Server Pages, HTML 5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS3)

Angular Framework

Design patterns (DAO, Command pattern, MVC, etc)

Spring Framework ( Spring Boot , Spring Batch, Spring MVC)

Hibernate

JUnit and JMock

XML knowledge

JSON knowledge

SonarQube

Build tools (Apache Ant, Maven, Jenkins, etc)

IDE (Eclipse, Spring Tool Suite, IntelliJ

GitHub / GitLab

Strategic Orientation:

High standard of integrity, service excellence and a passion for the industry.

Ability to think strategically, execute quality proposals under multiple and

competing deadlines.

High level of creativity, inspiration, innovation and ability to think “outside the box”.

You will be a driven and ambitious experienced self-starter with excellent negotiation skills and business acumen.

Communication:

Is articulate and communicates in a logical way and structures information to meet the needs and understanding of the stakeholders.

Industry:

• Information Technology & Services

Desired Skills:

Java 6

Java 7

Java 8

Maven

