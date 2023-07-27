Senior UI UX Designer at Quest Staffing Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Introduction
The UX Designer role is to make a product or service usable, enjoyable, and accessible
Duties & Responsibilities
- Plan and conduct user research and competitor analysis
- Consulting with clients to understand their goals
- Interpret data and qualitative feedback to internal and external stakeholders
- Developing personas and usage scenarios
- Conducting usability testing
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Prototyping, wireframing, user flows, and mockups with a solid understanding of related tools such as InVision, Sketch, or Adobe XD.
- A good grasp of visual design and design software, as well as tools such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma, UXPin and
- Require bachelor’s degree in a relevant field such as graphic design, interaction design, psychology, or computer science
- Valid Code B driver’s license
Package & Remuneration
- Salary: R676,29 per hour
- Contract: Fixed-Term Contract
- Location: Cape Town
Interested?
- If interested, please apply directly through Pnet or email us directly at WC_cvbox
- N.B If emailing us directly, remember to insert “UX Designer – Contract Position – Cape Town” in the email subject line, for consideration, and state which area you are applying for.
Desired Skills:
- Graphic Designing
- Graphic Designer
- Screen Designer
- UX Designer
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years UX / GUI Design
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Fleet and vehicle Control industry