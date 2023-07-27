Senior UI UX Designer at Quest Staffing Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jul 27, 2023

Introduction

The UX Designer role is to make a product or service usable, enjoyable, and accessible

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Plan and conduct user research and competitor analysis
  • Consulting with clients to understand their goals
  • Interpret data and qualitative feedback to internal and external stakeholders
  • Developing personas and usage scenarios
  • Conducting usability testing

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Prototyping, wireframing, user flows, and mockups with a solid understanding of related tools such as InVision, Sketch, or Adobe XD.
  • A good grasp of visual design and design software, as well as tools such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma, UXPin and
  • Require bachelor’s degree in a relevant field such as graphic design, interaction design, psychology, or computer science
  • Valid Code B driver’s license

Package & Remuneration

  • Salary: R676,29 per hour
  • Contract: Fixed-Term Contract
  • Location: Cape Town

Interested?

  • If interested, please apply directly through Pnet or email us directly at WC_cvbox
  • N.B If emailing us directly, remember to insert “UX Designer – Contract Position – Cape Town” in the email subject line, for consideration, and state which area you are applying for.

Desired Skills:

  • Graphic Designing
  • Graphic Designer
  • Screen Designer
  • UX Designer

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years UX / GUI Design

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Fleet and vehicle Control industry

