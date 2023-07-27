Senior UI UX Designer at Quest Staffing Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Introduction

The UX Designer role is to make a product or service usable, enjoyable, and accessible

Duties & Responsibilities

Plan and conduct user research and competitor analysis

Consulting with clients to understand their goals

Interpret data and qualitative feedback to internal and external stakeholders

Developing personas and usage scenarios

Conducting usability testing

Desired Experience & Qualification

Prototyping, wireframing, user flows, and mockups with a solid understanding of related tools such as InVision, Sketch, or Adobe XD.

A good grasp of visual design and design software, as well as tools such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma, UXPin and

Require bachelor’s degree in a relevant field such as graphic design, interaction design, psychology, or computer science

Valid Code B driver’s license

Package & Remuneration

Salary: R676,29 per hour

Contract: Fixed-Term Contract

Location: Cape Town

Interested?

If interested, please apply directly through Pnet or email us directly at WC_cvbox

N.B If emailing us directly, remember to insert “UX Designer – Contract Position – Cape Town” in the email subject line, for consideration, and state which area you are applying for.

Desired Skills:

Graphic Designing

Graphic Designer

Screen Designer

UX Designer

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years UX / GUI Design

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Fleet and vehicle Control industry

