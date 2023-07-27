Software Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, in the Security and Currency Industry, has a contract position for a Software Project Manager. The successful candidate will have excellent Stakeholder management and communication skills.

PLEASE NOTE THAT ONLY CANDIDATES MATCHING THE SKILLS AS MENTIONED NEED TO APPLY:

Must have Tertiary Qualification.

5 years’ experience as a Project Manager and Business Analyst.

SQL, Agile Methodologies, etc.

Proven Customer Relationship Management skills.

Liaise, analyse and assess customer requirements based on existing or new solutions.

Input into solutions and architecture in order to deliver based on the customer requirements.

Input into the design of new products.

Project managements functions.

Communication to all stakeholders for new products, releases and production support.

Defining testing and sign off criteria for software sign off.

Pre sales and Post-sales/implementation support.

Relationship management – internal, partners and customers

RFP response support.

Manage projects assigned to you using the project management methodology stipulated by the company.

Effectively manage project communications with customers: telephonically, email, WhatsApp etc.

Coordinate regular internal meetings with stakeholders to keep track of the progress on projects.

Utilize the project management tools that enable visibility to all stakeholders.

Assist with relationship management between client and the company where required.

Identify new requirements from client and log with development team for review (which do not arise from commercial discussions)

Manage relationship with 3rd party technical vendors – where agreed and required.

Participate in client project management processes to ensure close operating relationships with clients.

Coordinate testing of new release on products associated with clients being managed.

Driving inter-divisional cooperation in projects.

Streamlining GPT project management process, following the continued improvement approach.

Assist with Client Contractual processes and administration where required.

Logging all development tasks and performing daily stand-up with software developers to keep track of progress.

Desired Skills:

Agile Experience

SQL

Tertiary Qualification

