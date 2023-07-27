Substation Automation Engineer at Thenga Holdings – Gauteng Centurion

Jul 27, 2023

Thenga Holdings provides an environment where your title or position does not limit your growth and career exposure. Your ability to work on multi-disciplinary engineering projects, being a great team player, organisational skills, innovative nature, project management skills and a good attitude is the only limit. However, as the Substation Automation Engineer, you will be responsible for the following essential functions:

  • Review and develop substation control and monitoring system designs.
  • Review the client’s automation standard and ensure alignment with the HMI and SCADA designs for assigned projects.
  • Review and develop technical specifications for automation and monitoring systems hardware.
  • Review and develop method statements and Quality Control Plans relating to the installation and commissioning of substation control and monitoring systems.
  • Review and develop Factory Acceptance Testing, Site Acceptance Testing, and commissioning plans.
  • Lead the team during automation and monitoring systems Factory Acceptance Testing, Site Acceptance Testing and SAT activities and compile relevant technical reports.
  • Prepares technical reports and documentation of the results that include panel drawings, test protocols, and SCADA Point list/Module data Checklist.
  • Produce internal and external progress input relating to the automation and monitoring system during meetings and monthly progress reports.
  • Consult on the automation and monitoring systems and equipment design on other projects, and work with other engineers, project managers, and construction managers as needed to create and/or modify technical designs.
  • Advise the Project Manager of any necessary early warnings resulting from the automation scope as per the NEC3 contract.
  • Review contract data and information relating to the automation and monitoring scope (BOQ, works information and others) and advise the Project Manager of any possible Compensation Events and design improvements.
  • Provide planning input to support the project team with managing the project schedule focusing on the automation scope.
  • Provide support to other project aspects such as procurement, human resource planning, and others in relation to the automation and monitoring scope.
  • Collaborate with the electrical and mechanical engineers to ensure the development and implementation of a fully integrated substation.
  • Update the client’s technical standards, operating and maintenance manuals and specifications.
  • Support the construction team by monitoring the installation process and ensuring compliance with technical standards and the set quality criteria.
  • Lead and supervise the installation team during the commissioning phase.
  • Develop the as-built network layout, interface, architecture, and other drawings.
  • Engage the OEMs and provide technical support and training for the end-users at the closing/handover phase.

Qualifications and Experience

  • BSc/BTech/BEng in Electrical/Electronic Engineering
  • Professional Registration with ECSA will be an added advantage
  • At least 10 years of experience in the design and commissioning of automation systems (preferably in the substation environment).
  • Certification of SICAM PAS, SICAM SCC, SIMATIC WinCC, SICAM A8000 or automation systems from other OEMs will be an advantage.
  • Knowledge of different protocols in automation systems such as IEC 61850, Modbus, IEC [Phone Number Removed];, IEC [Phone Number Removed];, IEC [Phone Number Removed];, IEC [Phone Number Removed];
  • Knowledge of Networking in the automation system (IEC 60870-5)
  • Knowledge of cyber-proof designs in the substation automation system.
  • Strong knowledge of programming and scripting
  • Knowledge of fire detection system design and standards.

