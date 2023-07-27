Substation Automation Engineer at Thenga Holdings

Thenga Holdings provides an environment where your title or position does not limit your growth and career exposure. Your ability to work on multi-disciplinary engineering projects, being a great team player, organisational skills, innovative nature, project management skills and a good attitude is the only limit. However, as the Substation Automation Engineer, you will be responsible for the following essential functions:
- Review and develop substation control and monitoring system designs.
- Review the client’s automation standard and ensure alignment with the HMI and SCADA designs for assigned projects.
- Review and develop technical specifications for automation and monitoring systems hardware.
- Review and develop method statements and Quality Control Plans relating to the installation and commissioning of substation control and monitoring systems.
- Review and develop Factory Acceptance Testing, Site Acceptance Testing, and commissioning plans.
- Lead the team during automation and monitoring systems Factory Acceptance Testing, Site Acceptance Testing and SAT activities and compile relevant technical reports.
- Prepares technical reports and documentation of the results that include panel drawings, test protocols, and SCADA Point list/Module data Checklist.
- Produce internal and external progress input relating to the automation and monitoring system during meetings and monthly progress reports.
- Consult on the automation and monitoring systems and equipment design on other projects, and work with other engineers, project managers, and construction managers as needed to create and/or modify technical designs.
- Advise the Project Manager of any necessary early warnings resulting from the automation scope as per the NEC3 contract.
- Review contract data and information relating to the automation and monitoring scope (BOQ, works information and others) and advise the Project Manager of any possible Compensation Events and design improvements.
- Provide planning input to support the project team with managing the project schedule focusing on the automation scope.
- Provide support to other project aspects such as procurement, human resource planning, and others in relation to the automation and monitoring scope.
- Collaborate with the electrical and mechanical engineers to ensure the development and implementation of a fully integrated substation.
- Update the client’s technical standards, operating and maintenance manuals and specifications.
- Support the construction team by monitoring the installation process and ensuring compliance with technical standards and the set quality criteria.
- Lead and supervise the installation team during the commissioning phase.
- Develop the as-built network layout, interface, architecture, and other drawings.
- Engage the OEMs and provide technical support and training for the end-users at the closing/handover phase.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc/BTech/BEng in Electrical/Electronic Engineering
- Professional Registration with ECSA will be an added advantage
- At least 10 years of experience in the design and commissioning of automation systems (preferably in the substation environment).
- Certification of SICAM PAS, SICAM SCC, SIMATIC WinCC, SICAM A8000 or automation systems from other OEMs will be an advantage.
- Knowledge of different protocols in automation systems such as IEC 61850, Modbus, IEC [Phone Number Removed];, IEC [Phone Number Removed];, IEC [Phone Number Removed];, IEC [Phone Number Removed];
- Knowledge of Networking in the automation system (IEC 60870-5)
- Knowledge of cyber-proof designs in the substation automation system.
- Strong knowledge of programming and scripting
- Knowledge of fire detection system design and standards.
Desired Skills:
- Automation Systems
- Cyber-proof designs
- programming
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years