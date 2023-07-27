Substation Automation Engineer at Thenga Holdings

Thenga Holdings provides an environment where your title or position does not limit your growth and career exposure. Your ability to work on multi-disciplinary engineering projects, being a great team player, organisational skills, innovative nature, project management skills and a good attitude is the only limit. However, as the Substation Automation Engineer, you will be responsible for the following essential functions:

Review and develop substation control and monitoring system designs.

Review the client’s automation standard and ensure alignment with the HMI and SCADA designs for assigned projects.

Review and develop technical specifications for automation and monitoring systems hardware.

Review and develop method statements and Quality Control Plans relating to the installation and commissioning of substation control and monitoring systems.

Review and develop Factory Acceptance Testing, Site Acceptance Testing, and commissioning plans.

Lead the team during automation and monitoring systems Factory Acceptance Testing, Site Acceptance Testing and SAT activities and compile relevant technical reports.

Prepares technical reports and documentation of the results that include panel drawings, test protocols, and SCADA Point list/Module data Checklist.

Produce internal and external progress input relating to the automation and monitoring system during meetings and monthly progress reports.

Consult on the automation and monitoring systems and equipment design on other projects, and work with other engineers, project managers, and construction managers as needed to create and/or modify technical designs.

Advise the Project Manager of any necessary early warnings resulting from the automation scope as per the NEC3 contract.

Review contract data and information relating to the automation and monitoring scope (BOQ, works information and others) and advise the Project Manager of any possible Compensation Events and design improvements.

Provide planning input to support the project team with managing the project schedule focusing on the automation scope.

Provide support to other project aspects such as procurement, human resource planning, and others in relation to the automation and monitoring scope.

Collaborate with the electrical and mechanical engineers to ensure the development and implementation of a fully integrated substation.

Update the client’s technical standards, operating and maintenance manuals and specifications.

Support the construction team by monitoring the installation process and ensuring compliance with technical standards and the set quality criteria.

Lead and supervise the installation team during the commissioning phase.

Develop the as-built network layout, interface, architecture, and other drawings.

Engage the OEMs and provide technical support and training for the end-users at the closing/handover phase.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc/BTech/BEng in Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Professional Registration with ECSA will be an added advantage

At least 10 years of experience in the design and commissioning of automation systems (preferably in the substation environment).

Certification of SICAM PAS, SICAM SCC, SIMATIC WinCC, SICAM A8000 or automation systems from other OEMs will be an advantage.

Knowledge of different protocols in automation systems such as IEC 61850, Modbus, IEC [Phone Number Removed];, IEC [Phone Number Removed];, IEC [Phone Number Removed];, IEC [Phone Number Removed];

Knowledge of Networking in the automation system (IEC 60870-5)

Knowledge of cyber-proof designs in the substation automation system.

Strong knowledge of programming and scripting

Knowledge of fire detection system design and standards.

Desired Skills:

Automation Systems

Cyber-proof designs

programming

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position