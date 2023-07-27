System Analyst (Contract)

Duties & Responsibilities:
- Reviewing current systems and business processes to identify weaknesses.
- Design new systems and workflows to optimise productivity through the use of existing technology.
- Implementation and change management of newly designed workflows.
- Designing new systems and frameworks.
- Troubleshooting technical issues.
- Creating system guidelines and manuals for the organisation.
- Running training sessions and workshops on system processes.
- Conducting regular reviews of systems and generating reports on efficiencies and improvement areas.
- Structuring and prioritising business requirements and communicating plans with stakeholders for review and approval.
Requirements:
- Matric
- 5 year’s proven experience in a similiar role.
- Must be available to start immediately.
Desired Skills:
- Business systems
- Analyst
About The Employer:
Join a stable short term insurance company on a 6 month contract and utilise you system analysis skills