System Analyst (Contract)

Duties & Responsibilities:

Reviewing current systems and business processes to identify weaknesses.

Design new systems and workflows to optimise productivity through the use of existing technology.

Implementation and change management of newly designed workflows.

Designing new systems and frameworks.

Troubleshooting technical issues.

Creating system guidelines and manuals for the organisation.

Running training sessions and workshops on system processes.

Conducting regular reviews of systems and generating reports on efficiencies and improvement areas.

Structuring and prioritising business requirements and communicating plans with stakeholders for review and approval.

Requirements:

Matric

5 year’s proven experience in a similiar role.

Must be available to start immediately.

Desired Skills:

Business systems

Analyst

About The Employer:

Join a stable short term insurance company on a 6 month contract and utilise you system analysis skills

