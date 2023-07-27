System Analyst (Contract)

Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Reviewing current systems and business processes to identify weaknesses.
  • Design new systems and workflows to optimise productivity through the use of existing technology.
  • Implementation and change management of newly designed workflows.
  • Designing new systems and frameworks.
  • Troubleshooting technical issues.
  • Creating system guidelines and manuals for the organisation.
  • Running training sessions and workshops on system processes.
  • Conducting regular reviews of systems and generating reports on efficiencies and improvement areas.
  • Structuring and prioritising business requirements and communicating plans with stakeholders for review and approval.

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • 5 year’s proven experience in a similiar role.
  • Must be available to start immediately.

Desired Skills:

  • Business systems
  • Analyst

About The Employer:

Join a stable short term insurance company on a 6 month contract and utilise you system analysis skills

