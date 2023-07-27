SYSTEMS ENGINEER
My client a Financial Services company in CapeTown has an exciting new vacancy for a Systems Engineer.
Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the implementation of individual applications on the Company Cognitive Platform according to industry standards and architect guidance.
Experience
- 5 years’ proven experience in software development
- 2 years’ proven experience in software development on a cloud environment
Experience in the following development languages:
o Minimum
? SQL 20 and higher
? .Net (C#)
? Python
? Angular
? JavaScript
? Node JS
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- Cloud environment
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- Cloud services and more specifically the Azure environment
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
Send CV by the 31st of August 2023.
Desired Skills:
- UML
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric