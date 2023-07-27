Systems Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Jul 27, 2023

SYSTEMS ENGINEER

My client a Financial Services company in CapeTown has an exciting new vacancy for a Systems Engineer.

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the implementation of individual applications on the Company Cognitive Platform according to industry standards and architect guidance.

Experience

  • 5 years’ proven experience in software development
  • 2 years’ proven experience in software development on a cloud environment

Experience in the following development languages:
o Minimum
? SQL 20 and higher
? .Net (C#)
? Python
? Angular
? JavaScript
? Node JS

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • Cloud environment
  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • Cloud services and more specifically the Azure environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
    Conditions of Employment
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Contactable via own mobile phone

Send CV by the 31st of August 2023.

Desired Skills:

  • UML

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

