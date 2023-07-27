Systems Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

SYSTEMS ENGINEER

My client a Financial Services company in CapeTown has an exciting new vacancy for a Systems Engineer.

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the implementation of individual applications on the Company Cognitive Platform according to industry standards and architect guidance.

Experience

5 years’ proven experience in software development

2 years’ proven experience in software development on a cloud environment

Experience in the following development languages:

o Minimum

? SQL 20 and higher

? .Net (C#)

? Python

? Angular

? JavaScript

? Node JS

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

Cloud environment

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

Cloud services and more specifically the Azure environment

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

Conditions of Employment Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

Send CV by the 31st of August 2023.

