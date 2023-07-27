Technical Assistants – Western Cape Cape Town Region

- To inspect vehicles vehicle that have reached their economic life cycle, and to compileTV6/28 vehicle withdrawal reports to dispose of said vehicles via online auctions.
- To perform vehicle condition inspections on vehicles to be converted into specialized vehicles, such as ambulances, rescue vehicles and patient transporters.
- Perform quality assurance inspections on vehicles to be fitted with additional equipment and technology such vehicle tracking units, In-vehicle technology for traffic vehicles, emergency lights and sirens, and the fitment of emergency vehicle branding.
- Assist with obtaining ‘requests for quotes’ (RFQ’s) or Audatex reports for vehicles booked-in or towed to GMT for repairs or withdrawal.
-
To scrutinize the Audatex reports or quotes for mechanical repairs and accident damages, and to recommend the repair or withdrawal of the vehicle
-
Availability to work overtime, on weekends, and on a shift or rotational basis if required.
Desired Skills:
- Grade 10
- NTC 3 Certificate (Red Seal) as a qualified
- Motor Mechanic (Petrol or Diesel) or Panel Beater (or equivalent vocational certificate).
- minimum of 5 years work experience as a qualified Motor Mechanic or Panel beater.
- A valid code C1 (or higher) driving license and a valid PRDP.
- Own Transport to be provided.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 10
About The Employer:
We are urgently looking for a “Technical Assistant” for our client to be based at Western Cape(to be able to move on site Rusper Street, Buitenkant St, Auctioneer’s site / DoH overflow site). in the LOGISTICS [URL Removed] is a ” FIXED TERM CONTRACTER”