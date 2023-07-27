Technical Assistants

To inspect vehicles vehicle that have reached their economic life cycle, and to compileTV6/28 vehicle withdrawal reports to dispose of said vehicles via online auctions.

To perform vehicle condition inspections on vehicles to be converted into specialized vehicles, such as ambulances, rescue vehicles and patient transporters.

Perform quality assurance inspections on vehicles to be fitted with additional equipment and technology such vehicle tracking units, In-vehicle technology for traffic vehicles, emergency lights and sirens, and the fitment of emergency vehicle branding.

Assist with obtaining ‘requests for quotes’ (RFQ’s) or Audatex reports for vehicles booked-in or towed to GMT for repairs or withdrawal.

To scrutinize the Audatex reports or quotes for mechanical repairs and accident damages, and to recommend the repair or withdrawal of the vehicle

Availability to work overtime, on weekends, and on a shift or rotational basis if required.

Desired Skills:

Grade 10

NTC 3 Certificate (Red Seal) as a qualified

Motor Mechanic (Petrol or Diesel) or Panel Beater (or equivalent vocational certificate).

minimum of 5 years work experience as a qualified Motor Mechanic or Panel beater.

A valid code C1 (or higher) driving license and a valid PRDP.

Own Transport to be provided.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 10

About The Employer:

We are urgently looking for a “Technical Assistant” for our client to be based at Western Cape(to be able to move on site Rusper Street, Buitenkant St, Auctioneer’s site / DoH overflow site). in the LOGISTICS [URL Removed] is a ” FIXED TERM CONTRACTER”

