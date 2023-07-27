Test Analyst

Jul 27, 2023

You will be responsible for testing multi-platform apps for iOS, Android and the web using Google’s Flutter development framework and continuously improving the testing approach to produce more stable software deliverables.

Responsibilities

  • Assist with the testing gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately for all digital solutions.
  • Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests.
  • Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.
  • Test big data and ensure the outputs are transposed correctly.
  • Minimise team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.
  • Drive collective ownership for testing.
  • Ensure the agreed quality standard is maintained always.

Qualifications

  • Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.
  • Degree in BSC/ IT preferred/Diploma in Information Technology
  • Working experience in testing Android, iOS and Web apps, general QA landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.
  • Solid understanding of the full software testing life cycle, including automated testing, building and Scrum methodologies.
  • Familiarity with SQL/NoSQL databases and their declarative query languages
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git
  • Knowledge of at least one Object Oriented Programming Language
  • Test Automation experience is advantageous.
  • Investment/financial services experience is advantageous.
  • Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques.

Desired Skills:

  • Android
  • Code versioning tools
  • Test Automation
  • iOS
  • Web apps

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client in the Insurance industry is seeking to employ a Test Analyst with minimum 5 years of experience in testing new and existing features.

