Test Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is a solid, blue-chip, trusted and large consulting company, which offers the option to be remote or client based. They do work with all staff to define career paths and encourage mentoring as a way of helping pass on skills and knowledge for career advancement. Most of the work is for local and international blue chip clients which offers you the opportunity of gaining diverse industry knowledge without changing jobs.

Role Responsibilities:

Analyse requirements and develop test scenarios.

Design, coordinate, and execute testing in collaboration with the team to validate and verify solutions against approved business requirements.

Plan, schedule, and prioritise tests to meet development targets.

Prepare and maintain test environments, including the creation of relevant test data.

Maintain and improve the test case repository.

Provide test results and status updates to relevant stakeholders.

Track and report software defects.

Identify and implement appropriate mitigation strategies for identified risks, escalating when necessary.

Ensure compliance with Service Level Agreements and strive to exceed expectations.

Continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes, and testing environments.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Possess a 3 – 4 year degree or diploma, or relevant work experience.

ISTQB/ISEB Certification would be advantageous.

3 – 5 years’ testing experience, including both manual and automation testing.

Experience in the Financial Services industry is essential.

Technical/development background or understanding is required.

Strong understanding of software testing approaches, methodologies, and frameworks.

Experience working in an agile team and familiarity with agile frameworks, such as Scrum.

Strong analytical, technical, and troubleshooting skills.

Proven track record of working with Microsoft Productivity Tools.

Experience with Selenium is an added advantage.

Takes initiative and demonstrates a strong sense of personal mastery.

Confident, enthusiastic, and proactive.

Excellent communication and listening skills.

Conscious of quality and pays attention to detail.

Ability to adapt to changing situational requirements.

Handles pressure confidently and appropriately.

Work Type / Location:

Hybrid position based in Gauteng

Job ID:

J104266

