Test Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

You will be responsible for testing multi-platform apps for iOS, Android and the web using Google’s Flutter development framework and continuously improving the testing approach to produce more stable software deliverables.
Responsibilities
- Assist with the testing gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately for all digital solutions.
- Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests.
- Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.
- Test big data and ensure the outputs are transposed correctly.
- Minimise team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.
- Drive collective ownership for testing.
- Ensure the agreed quality standard is maintained always.
Qualifications
- Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.
- Degree in BSC/ IT preferred/Diploma in Information Technology
- Working experience in testing Android, iOS and Web apps, general QA landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.
- Solid understanding of the full software testing life cycle, including automated testing, building and Scrum methodologies.
- Familiarity with SQL/NoSQL databases and their declarative query languages
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git
- Knowledge of at least one Object Oriented Programming Language
- Test Automation experience is advantageous.
- Investment/financial services experience is advantageous.
- Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques.
Desired Skills:
- Android
- Code versioning tools
- Test Automation
- iOS
- Web apps
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client in the Insurance industry is seeking to employ a Test Analyst with minimum 5 years of experience in testing new and existing features.