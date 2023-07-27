Verification Analyst R22 000pm CTC PLUS Performance Incentives JHB and CPT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

SANAS accredited, B-BBEE verification agency with head offices based in Johannesburg, Sandton and a branch in Cape Town is looking for suitable candidates to fill the role of a BBEE Verification Analyst in the respective locations.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Perform B-BBEE verifications for companies across various industries
- Follow each verification from start to finish
- Prepare the B-BBEE verification files to high quality standards per the entity QMS for review
- Perform risk assessments for each verification
- Analyse supporting evidence and identify outstanding information
- Analyse and interpretation client financial statements and management accounts
- Conduct verifications as per the policies and procedures of the entity, relevant BBB-EE legislation and SANAS requirements
- Manage overall verification processes and procedures
- Reporting of verification status to Verification Manager and Technical Signatory
- Conduct on-site verifications
- Apply professional scepticism
- Manually calculate a score as per the relevant sector codes
- Demonstrating competences through assessments
- Keeping abreast with legislative updates and practice notes
- Updating the task planners
- Effective use and planning of human resources
- Performance management of the verification team
- Management of entity assets
Attributes, Technical and Soft Skills
- Attention to detail
- Must have a methodical approach to work and highly organised
- Must be able to interact with clients at all levels of the organisation
- Ability to follow stringent policies and procedures
- Must have a high level of integrity ethics and confidentiality.
- Able to work on their own as well as work collaboratively as a team
- Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
- Process driven and proactive
- Quality focused work ethic
- Able to take and follow instructions
- Ability to communicate professionally via email and telephonically
- Fluent in written and spoken English. Afrikaans or Zulu is a bonus
- Well-presented and professional
- Willingness to travel to various clients
Experience and Skills
- Must currently be in a BBBEE Verification Analyst Role
- Bachelor’s Degree in BCOM or other similar NQF level 6 Accounting/Auditing qualifications with 3 years as a BBBEE Verification Analyst OR 5 years as a BBBEE Verification Analyst with no relevant qualification
- MDP- BBBEE Advantagoeus
- Knowledgeable in B-BBEE legislation
- Proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Task Planners and Exchange)
- Must have a valid Driver’s License and/or own car
