Verification Analyst R22 000pm CTC PLUS Performance Incentives JHB and CPT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

SANAS accredited, B-BBEE verification agency with head offices based in Johannesburg, Sandton and a branch in Cape Town is looking for suitable candidates to fill the role of a BBEE Verification Analyst in the respective locations.

Responsibilities and Duties

Perform B-BBEE verifications for companies across various industries

Follow each verification from start to finish

Prepare the B-BBEE verification files to high quality standards per the entity QMS for review

Perform risk assessments for each verification

Analyse supporting evidence and identify outstanding information

Analyse and interpretation client financial statements and management accounts

Conduct verifications as per the policies and procedures of the entity, relevant BBB-EE legislation and SANAS requirements

Manage overall verification processes and procedures

Reporting of verification status to Verification Manager and Technical Signatory

Conduct on-site verifications

Apply professional scepticism

Manually calculate a score as per the relevant sector codes

Demonstrating competences through assessments

Keeping abreast with legislative updates and practice notes

Updating the task planners

Effective use and planning of human resources

Performance management of the verification team

Management of entity assets

Attributes, Technical and Soft Skills

Attention to detail

Must have a methodical approach to work and highly organised

Must be able to interact with clients at all levels of the organisation

Ability to follow stringent policies and procedures

Must have a high level of integrity ethics and confidentiality.

Able to work on their own as well as work collaboratively as a team

Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Process driven and proactive

Quality focused work ethic

Able to take and follow instructions

Ability to communicate professionally via email and telephonically

Fluent in written and spoken English. Afrikaans or Zulu is a bonus

Well-presented and professional

Willingness to travel to various clients

Experience and Skills

Must currently be in a BBBEE Verification Analyst Role

Bachelor’s Degree in BCOM or other similar NQF level 6 Accounting/Auditing qualifications with 3 years as a BBBEE Verification Analyst OR 5 years as a BBBEE Verification Analyst with no relevant qualification

MDP- BBBEE Advantagoeus

Knowledgeable in B-BBEE legislation

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Task Planners and Exchange)

Must have a valid Driver’s License and/or own car

Desired Skills:

As indicated in detail above

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance Incentives

