Verification Analyst R22 000pm CTC PLUS Performance Incentives JHB and CPT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jul 27, 2023

SANAS accredited, B-BBEE verification agency with head offices based in Johannesburg, Sandton and a branch in Cape Town is looking for suitable candidates to fill the role of a BBEE Verification Analyst in the respective locations.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Perform B-BBEE verifications for companies across various industries
  • Follow each verification from start to finish
  • Prepare the B-BBEE verification files to high quality standards per the entity QMS for review
  • Perform risk assessments for each verification
  • Analyse supporting evidence and identify outstanding information
  • Analyse and interpretation client financial statements and management accounts
  • Conduct verifications as per the policies and procedures of the entity, relevant BBB-EE legislation and SANAS requirements
  • Manage overall verification processes and procedures
  • Reporting of verification status to Verification Manager and Technical Signatory
  • Conduct on-site verifications
  • Apply professional scepticism
  • Manually calculate a score as per the relevant sector codes
  • Demonstrating competences through assessments
  • Keeping abreast with legislative updates and practice notes
  • Updating the task planners
  • Effective use and planning of human resources
  • Performance management of the verification team
  • Management of entity assets

Attributes, Technical and Soft Skills

  • Attention to detail
  • Must have a methodical approach to work and highly organised
  • Must be able to interact with clients at all levels of the organisation
  • Ability to follow stringent policies and procedures
  • Must have a high level of integrity ethics and confidentiality.
  • Able to work on their own as well as work collaboratively as a team
  • Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
  • Process driven and proactive
  • Quality focused work ethic
  • Able to take and follow instructions
  • Ability to communicate professionally via email and telephonically
  • Fluent in written and spoken English. Afrikaans or Zulu is a bonus
  • Well-presented and professional
  • Willingness to travel to various clients

Experience and Skills

  • Must currently be in a BBBEE Verification Analyst Role
  • Bachelor’s Degree in BCOM or other similar NQF level 6 Accounting/Auditing qualifications with 3 years as a BBBEE Verification Analyst OR 5 years as a BBBEE Verification Analyst with no relevant qualification
  • MDP- BBBEE Advantagoeus
  • Knowledgeable in B-BBEE legislation
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Task Planners and Exchange)
  • Must have a valid Driver’s License and/or own car

Desired Skills:

  • As indicated in detail above

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Performance Incentives

Learn more/Apply for this position