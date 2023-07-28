Angular Software Developer (Contract)

Role Purpose:

Our client looking for an exceptional individual to build web applications using Angular 7+ with an enthusiasm for building web front end applications. Be involved in all aspects of development playing a critical role in design, planning, development, and deployment.

The ideal candidate will not just be an outstanding web developer, but will bring a mindset of creativity, innovation, and balanced bleeding edge technology development with a relentless pursuit of timely product engineering delivery. The role requires ownership, logical thinking, and estimation of your own work, coding, unit testing, trouble shooting and performance optimizations. The candidate will work in an Agile (SCRUM) environment and will be allocated and co-located to a small agile development team (squad) – Tribe and Chapter Model.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science or related field.

8 years of experience developing software

Must have working experience on the following tools.

IDEs, Visual Studio Code, Git, Azure Devops, Sonar Qube, Nexus

Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)

Strong application/software development or programming experience in Angular 4+, Typescript, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS

Strong technical understanding of Angular framework with regards to subscriptions, promises, pipes, directives, observables, behavior subjects, services, Angular routing

Experience in writing Unit tests using Jasmine, Karma, Protractor

Experience in creating Re-usable Web component.

Requirements

Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation, and deployment (end-to-end).

Solid understanding with api architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g., Web Services (REST and JSON), as well as the related security requirements/models.

Good experience with integrated system environments

Experience with re-use and standardization, security considerations, deployment architecture like automated application builds, software configuration management and tools

Desired Skills:

javascript

angular

html

