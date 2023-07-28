Applications Developer (Centurion) – Gauteng Centurion

ENVIRONMENT:

DEVELOP, maintain, document and test software solutions aligned to business requirements in support of its mandate as the next Applications Developer sought by a dynamic Financial Security Regulator in Centurion. You will be expected to engage with business to collect, document and review the business analysis deliverables; develop on-premises, cloud-based and hybrid software applications while participating in Quality Management Reviews (Code Reviews) and software application & solution testing activities. The ideal candidate must possess a suitable Degree in Computer Science or similar discipline and 3 years work experience in the following: Developing distributed software applications or solutions; developing on Visual Studio, SharePoint, MSSQL as well as using C#, ASP.Net, XML, JSON and Java Scripting; managing software releases, versioning, change control and source code; developing data-driven software & developing medium-to-large scale web applications.

DUTIES:

Engagement with business to collect, document and review the business analysis deliverables.

Assessment and review of packaged software solutions and provide input to feasibility studies.

Development of on-premises, cloud-based and hybrid software applications and solutions based on the business requirements as per delivery plans.

Development of test code as well as testing of application solutions to ensure security controls, performance metrics and functional metrics are met.

Inform the Technical Architect and Project Manager of any issues that may affect other areas of the project.

Participate in Quality Management Reviews (Code Reviews), ensuring compliance with the set quality standards.

Development of application prototype to validate and provide clarity on the business requirements and ensuring expectation alignment.

Conduct package-specific training for conference room pilot participants.

Participate in transitioning the designs to the Developers and ensure a clear and complete understanding of the designs.

Complete all appropriate documentation required by the Programmers, Testers, Deployment team, and Application Management team that will maintain the application.

Develop basic application design models as input to the technical specifications.

Participation in software application and solution testing activities.

Technical Competencies –

Software Development Lifecycle – Follow and comply with the Software Development principles, processes and standards.

Project Management – Follow and comply with Project Management processes, plans and standards in completing allocated tasks.

Application Quality Assurance – Effect quality controls to the software application code and testing of the application both from performance and security perspective.

Business Analysis – Review and interpret the business requirements analysis artefacts or deliverables.

Software Application Design – Interpret software or application design artefacts or deliverables.

Data Modelling – Create and review basic to standard data models.

Data Science Framework – Effect and infuse relevant Data Science frameworks in the development of similar software applications.

Data Security and Audit – Follow and implement Data Security and Audit standards in all application development.

Data Architecture – Apply basic Data Architecture principles and concepts.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A relevant Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

At least three (3) years –

Demonstrable experience in developing distributed software applications or solutions.

Experience in developing on Visual Studio, SharePoint, MSSQL as well as using C#, ASP.Net, XML, JSON and Java Scripting.

Managing software releases, versioning, change control and source code.

Experience developing data-driven software.

Developing medium-to-large scale web applications.

Other experience –

Experience in cloud-based application development.

Data Modelling.

Developing using Microsoft PowerApps platform.

Ability to work closely and effectively within a small/medium sized Development team.

Can translate functional requirements into technical solutions.

Conducting user design and review sessions and running stakeholder agreement meetings.

Knowledge of relational database concepts.

ATTRIBUTES:

Customer Service – Follows through, when asked, on customer inquiries, requests, and complaints.

Flexibility – Changes his/her perception, ideas or alters normal procedures to fit a specific situation to get a job done and/or meet company goals.

Impact and Influence – Takes two or more steps to persuade without trying to adapt specifically to level or interest of audience.

Organisational Commitment – Respects and accepts what authorities see as important.

Commitment to Professional Learning – Seeks out new approaches, tools, methods and/or technologies in own field of expertise by reading, talking to others inside an outside the organisation, attending industry seminars/conferences.

Teamwork – Displays willingness to learn from others.

Analytical Thinking – Identifies the cause-and-effect relationship between two aspects of a situation.

Achievement Orientation – Keeps track of and measures outcome against standard of excellence not imposed by others.

Initiative – Recognises and reacts to present opportunities.

COMMENTS:

