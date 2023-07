Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are excited to announce an excellent opportunity with our client, in the Banking Industry as they are currently looking for a skilled and motivated Automation Tester to join their team. As a Automation Tester, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the delivery of high-quality software products and applications that meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.

The ideal candidate for this position will have a strong background in software testing and quality assurance practices. You should be well-versed in manual and automated testing methodologies, with experience in creating test plans, test cases, and executing test scripts. Additionally, a good understanding of software development processes and the ability to identify and report defects accurately will be essential.

Qualification required:

National Senior Certificate/Matric

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Experience required:

3-5 years experience

Essential experience in Testing AEM (Adobe Experience manager)

Good working knowledge of Front End and API automation as well as Performance Testing (NFT)

Good working knowledge of Front End and API automation

Performance Testing (NFT)

Selenium/Appium/Healenium, RestAssured, AEM and JMeter

Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.

Essential Functions:

Reinforce and support the drive of Agile and nWoW’s of working into end to end project and development lifecycles

Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered.

Delivery of a well-structure and standard designed, quality assurance solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team. Report status of testing to the squad daily, and manage the resolution of issues timeously to avoid unplanned expenses which could result in late delivery and stability issues once operational.

Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our clients. Embrace collaboration and customer centred service design philosophies, to ensure quality, collaboration and customer focus are central focuses: Work closely with QA Leads, Chapter Leads, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client. Build and foster deep relationship with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owner and other Stakeholders though honest communication which align to the Values. Liaise with Stakeholders across Group Technology to build a network that will align to now.

Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks and overall platform. Drive sound technical Quality Assurance practices, methods and a culture of quality across the business: Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.

Develop the automation code using the automation framework for execution. Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing.

Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.

Apply technical quality assurance skills to contribute to business excellence and success: Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.

Contribute to the Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

12 Months Contract

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

