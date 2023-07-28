BI Qlik developer

Will assist in the maintenance and creation of Qlikview scripts; data imports from various data sources; performance tuning; section access and maintaining user licences; monitoring application usage; improvements based on user requirements as well as performance; monitoring Qlikview jobs and resolving issues.

Will also need to write SQL scripts and maintain stored procedures for data imported from QVDs.

Required:

Matric

4 years Qlik script development experience

4 years MS SQL development experience

Qlik Developer certification

7 years in a development / data role

Key Performance Areas:

Maintenance of Qlikview applications

Importing and storing new data sources

Qlik front-end development – improving user experience, creating new applications.

Creating business rules aligned with POPPI act to delete / archive older information

Maintenance and monitoring of Qlikview jobs

Monitoring application usage and user access control security setup

Technical Skills:

SQL

QLIK

Desired Skills:

SQL

QLIK

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position