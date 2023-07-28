BI Qlik developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 28, 2023

Will assist in the maintenance and creation of Qlikview scripts; data imports from various data sources; performance tuning; section access and maintaining user licences; monitoring application usage; improvements based on user requirements as well as performance; monitoring Qlikview jobs and resolving issues.
Will also need to write SQL scripts and maintain stored procedures for data imported from QVDs.

Required:

  • Matric
  • 4 years Qlik script development experience
  • 4 years MS SQL development experience
  • Qlik Developer certification
  • 7 years in a development / data role

Key Performance Areas:

  • Maintenance of Qlikview applications
  • Importing and storing new data sources
  • Qlik front-end development – improving user experience, creating new applications.
  • Creating business rules aligned with POPPI act to delete / archive older information
  • Maintenance and monitoring of Qlikview jobs
  • Monitoring application usage and user access control security setup

Technical Skills:
SQL
QLIK

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • QLIK

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position