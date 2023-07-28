BI Qlik developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Will assist in the maintenance and creation of Qlikview scripts; data imports from various data sources; performance tuning; section access and maintaining user licences; monitoring application usage; improvements based on user requirements as well as performance; monitoring Qlikview jobs and resolving issues.
Will also need to write SQL scripts and maintain stored procedures for data imported from QVDs.
Required:
- Matric
- 4 years Qlik script development experience
- 4 years MS SQL development experience
- Qlik Developer certification
- 7 years in a development / data role
Key Performance Areas:
- Maintenance of Qlikview applications
- Importing and storing new data sources
- Qlik front-end development – improving user experience, creating new applications.
- Creating business rules aligned with POPPI act to delete / archive older information
- Maintenance and monitoring of Qlikview jobs
- Monitoring application usage and user access control security setup
Technical Skills:
SQL
QLIK
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate