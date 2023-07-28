Business Analyst (Graduate – BSocSci, BCom or BA) at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Our client has seen remarkable growth over the past three decades, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to their workforce. With a hiring philosophy centred on attitude and a focus on training for skill development, the company boasts a dedicated and experienced team, many of whom have been with the company for over a decade. The organisation encourages flexibility, offers generous bonuses, and provides opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement. Adopting an Agile approach to business, our client is involved in a wide range of services spanning multiple industries, with a key emphasis on research, innovation, and ongoing improvement. This dynamic and stimulating environment is perfect for those who thrive in a collaborative, team-oriented setting and have a passion for learning and growth.

Role Responsibilities:

Analysing customer business needs through liaising with stakeholders to elicit, discuss, communicate and validate requirements for changes to business processes.

Working with clients, internal IT and service providers.

Participating in operational meetings and reporting.

Managing all client project scope changes.

Direct support to developers to clarify client requirements.

Participating in tasks through each of the key areas of the SDLC.

General system, process and client communication.

Identifying / implementing opportunities to improve service quality, accuracy, etc.

Developing skills to enhance personal effectiveness and efficiency.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant Honours Degree (BSocSci, BCom or BA would be beneficial).

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written) and a strong EQ.

An ability to handle pressure and make informed decisions.

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.

Knowledge of Agile principles.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

SDLC

Agile

