Data Analyst (Contract)

Role Purpose:

As a Data Analyst, you’ll be responsible for processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Your work will often involve setting up new systems or improving existing ones to ensure they are efficient and effective. You may also need to support other teams with their processes and requirements.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related field required.

Data analyst with a minimum of 5 years of experience in data analysis, statistical analysis, and/or statistics preferred.

Requirements

Utilizes business intelligence tools to enhance current dashboards and reports.

Supplies analytical solutions to inform strategic and business decision-making.

Ensures that data is consistent, complete, and accurate.

Creates custom solutions for data quality to achieve precise predictions for key metrics.

Technical data analyst skills are required to enable the data lifecycle within EDS, namely the ability to profile source data and complete the relevant mapping documentation to enable the data integration between the source system (golden/trusted) and target system (LOB).

An understanding of data warehousing concepts is required.

Understanding of Data Analytics, Governance, Risks and Controls

Institute of Internal Auditor standards

Principles of Project Management required.

Banking experience required.

Desired Skills:

data analyst

analytics

banking

